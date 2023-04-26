Sponsored: An ideal weekend celebration…

Thinking about your next plans next Saturday? We’ve got you sorted. Hop aboard the Centaurus Prosecco yacht party, which will be hosted every Saturday from 4pm to 8pm, with another charter running from 9pm to 1am.

These exclusive yacht parties will be held every Saturday until June 24, so make sure to book soon.

As the summer heat is fast approaching, this will be some of your last chances to have a blissful boat day. Taking off from the Dubai Harbour, and cruising past Dubai Marina, JBR, Bluewaters, Atlantis, The Palm and Burj Al Arab, guests can party to their heart’s content with a fully stocked bar on-board.

What’s on the drinks menu? The bubbly party will have party-goers sipping on unlimited wines, beers and Prosecco whilst refuelling on canapés for a starting price of Dhs399 per person. Vibes will be supplied by Centaurus Yachts’ resident DJ, spinning beats that will have you dancing the night away. If you’re not much for dancing, not to worry, with lots of comfortable seating scattered around the yacht, you can sip and marvel at the glorious sites.

This party boat has a few tricks up its sleeve, bringing guests live entertainment with a dancing show, that will be unlike any other yacht party you’ve been on before.

With the super yacht’s capacity of 70 people, this is an amazing opportunity to mix and mingle, with the backdrop of Dubai’s twinkling skyline. This luxury experience will be made extra comfortable with Centaurus’s experienced crew, allowing you to sit back, relax and enjoy the yacht party.

For those who are feeling extra boujie, there are VIP table bookings available, which will be inclusive of a waiter, Champagne, exclusive wines and a canapé selection. For a table of 10, get three bottles of bubbles for Dhs4,499 and for a table of 12 you can enjoy four bottles of bubbles for Dhs5,299.

See you there?

Centaurus Prosecco Yacht Party, Dubai Harbour near Bar du Port, Dubai, every Saturday from 4pm to 8pm and 9pm to 1am until June 24. starting from Dhs399 with unlimited selected drinks and canapés. Tel: (0)4 352 1833. centauruscharter.com

Images: provided