You’ll be able to enjoy special tipples at some 80 venues across Dubai and Abu Dhabi…

All your after-work and weekend drink plans are now sorted thanks to the return of the World Class Cocktail Festival. Returning on Monday May 1 and running until Wednesday May 31, this month-long cocktail festival will be featuring in more than 80 different establishments throughout the UAE, bringing all Dubai residents with world-class mixology without breaking the bank.

Heres everything you need to know about Cocktail Festival UAE 2023.

The month-long celebration of mixology will add to our already booming nightlife scene, in partnership with some of the worlds leading spirit brands.

Each participating venue will be creating an extra special festive menu of cocktails that showcases each bartender’s unique and creative skills. These drinks will be offered on a special menu at a reduced price, with some cocktail prices starting from Dhs35.

There’s venues all over the city taking part, so wherever you’re heading, there’s sure to be a new tipple to try. If you’re down at JBR, the ever-popular Bla Bla will serve up special UAE Cocktail festival serves at their 21 bars, while across town in Jumeirah, upscale Latin American hotspot Coya is also taking part. Other highlights on the participating venue list in Dubai include Noepe at Park Hyatt, Sumosan at The Dubai Edition and Salmon Guru in The Opus in Business Bay.

But it’s not just Dubai venues. Abu Dhabi is getting in on the action with venues such as Saadiyat Beach Club, Penelope’s and Emirates Palace all shaking up special serves for the month-long event.

To find out more about which bars are involved with the Cocktail Festival, check out their website.

World Class Cocktail Festival UAE, Monday May 1 till Wednesday May 31, various locations across the UAE, cocktails from Dhs35, cocktailfestivaluae.com.

Images: Provided