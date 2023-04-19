23 great Eid staycation deals in the UAE

Counting down the days to the long weekend in UAE for Eid Al Fitr? We all are…

A staycation in the UAE is a brilliant way to spend time with family and friends over Eid. If you haven’t made plans yet, consider a staycation, but better make those bookings quickly before the rooms sell out.

Here are 16 amazing Eid staycation deals in the UAE

Dubai

25hours Hotel One Central

This cool and creative hotel is offering 30 per cent off on its rooms over the long weekend (April 19 to 24). Your stay will include breakfast and will come with striking views of the Museum of the Future and DIFC. The deal is available on the hotel’s best flexible rate then booking one its four categories of rooms from Bedouin to Artist Village (excluding Hakawati suite). While you’re there, make sure you check out Monkey Bar, Ernst and Tandoor Tina.

25hours Hotel One Central Dubai, One Central. Tel: (0)4 210 2525. 25hours-hotels.com/one-central

Bab Al Shams Bab Al Shams is a dreamy luxury desert resort nestled within the glistening golden dunes of the desert on the outskirts of Dubai which makes it a perfect getaway from the mighty city skylines. Guests checking in will enjoy theatrical and aromatic fine dining experiences showcasing local produce, rejuvenating treatments and mindful therapies and plenty of desert activities. Check out our review here.

Prices start from Dhs1,700 per night. Make a reservation on babalshams.com



Bab Al Shams, Al Qudra Road, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 809 6100, babalshams.com Caesars Palace Dubai From April 20 to 23, Caesars Palace Dubai is offering 25 per cent off on its rooms and suites. Additionally, you will get Dhs250 daily dining credit if you book a superior or a deluxe room; Dhs350 for a premier room; and Dhs500 on suite bookings. For those looking to relax, enjoy a Dhs150 credit to use at Qua Spa and Dhs150 credit to use at award-winning skin & beauty destination, Young LDN. Ceasars Palace Dubai, Bluewaters Island, Tel: (04) 556 6666. caesars.com Centara Mirage Beach Resort Stay at Centara Mirage Beach Resort this Eid and enjoy an all-inclusive stay including breakfast, lunch and dinner for a starting price of just Dhs2,000++. Additionally, you will get a selection of complimentary ice cream plus a selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The deal is valid when you book a ‘Mirage category room’ and you can book your stay in either April or May. Additionally, guests will get 15 per cent off on the spa and 10 per cent on watersport activities. Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai, Deira Islands, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 522 9999. centarahotelsresorts.com

Conrad Dubai Book a stay at Conrad Dubai from April 20 to 23 and get a deluxe room for two for just Dhs650 per night. You will get a complimentary room upgrade to the next room category (subject to availability), breakfast for two at Ballaro’ Restaurant & Terrace, early check-in and late check-out, a 20 per cent discount on spa treatment and a a 20 per cent discount on the new menu at Ballaro’ Restaurant & Terrace. Conrad Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 444 7444, hilton.com Grand Plaza Movenpick Media City Enjoy the long weekend with a relaxing staycation at Grand Plaza Movenpick Media City Dubai where room rates start from Dhs600 per room per night. There’s early check-in and late check-out and you can further unwind at the hotel’s 5-star amenities. Grand Plaza Movenpick Media City Dubai, Al Falak Street, Al Sufouh 2, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 525 7777. movenpick.com/grand-plaza Le Méridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Waterpark Perfect for a restful staycation retreat, guests staying at the resort will enjoy complimentary breakfast at Latest Recipe, access to the private beach and six pools, plus a number of restaurants and bars. There are even watersport activities, the Jungle Bay waterpark to add adventure to your stay, and a spa for some downtime. Use the promotional code ZJL for stays until October 13. Le Méridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Waterpark, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 399 3333. marriott.com Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, Dubai

This Eid staycation deal is created especially for those families who have kids of different ages. It includes a wide range of exceptional dining options and fun-filled kid’s activities from crafted menus offering a range of treats and snacks from select venues. Little ones have their own separate check-in counters and will receive their own ‘M Passport’ to fill in. There’s even a Kids Club with a shaded playground, a wading pool and a monthly revolving calendar of activities from yoga to karaoke. Read more here. Book from Friday, April 21 to 23 to avail of the Kids Go All Inclusive Eid Getaway. Prices start from Dhs2,633 for a Palm Suite for two adults and two kids under the age of 12. Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah. Palm West Beach Palm, Jumeirah Road – The Palm Jumeirah. Tel: (0)4 666 1111. marriott.com

One&Only The Palm

For a luxurious stay on an island right here in Dubai, head to One & Only The Palm. Located on the West Crescent, you’ll experience gardens, golden sands, blue waters, gorgeous suites, and villas. You can opt for a personalised experience including aquatic adventures, historical tours of Dubai and more. For a more relaxing staycation, Guerlain Spa offers a number of wellness experiences. There’s even a fun Kids Only Club with fun activities for little ones.



Prices start from Dhs6,500 per night. Make a reservation on oneandonlyresorts.com/the-palm

One & Only The Palm, West Crescent, Palm Jumeirah. Tel: (0)4 440 1010. oneandonlyresorts.com

One&Only Royal Mirage For a number of feel-good activities for all ages, this is a great destination. Overlooking The Palm with views of the Dubai Marina skyline. One&Only Royal Mirage is nestled within 65 acres of lush, landscaped gardens. Enjoy the waves and sun by the beach, or a swim in one of the many pools. For further indulgence, there’s the award-winning Oriental Hammam. Guests can also enjoy the fitness centre, tennis and padel courts, plus discounts on water sports activities. Each guest will also enjoy complimentary access to Aquaventure at Atlantis The Palm. Prices start from Dhs2,,800 per night. Make a reservation on oneandonlyresorts.com/royal-mirage One & Only Royal Mirage, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street, Dubai Marina. Tel: (0)4 399 9999. oneandonlyresorts.com Palazzo Versace Dubai Spend Eid at one of the city’s most fashionable hotels – Palazzo Versace Dubai. From April 21 to 30, the luxury property is offering a stay in a Versace-designed room or suite. It includes daily breakfast at the renowned Giardino, a 20 per cent discount on select food and beverages, a Dhs150 voucher which can be used at The SPA and a choice from a selection of non-motorized adventurous activities such as paddle, kayak or water cycling once during the stay. Prices start from Dhs1,250 per night. Palazzo Versace, Jaddaf, Dubai Creek, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 556 8805. palazzoversace.ae Raffles The Palm This Eid, book a staycation at Raffles the Palm Dubai, the vibrant beach palace on the iconic Palm Jumeirah. Over the long weekend, families can enjoy the resort’s Family Staycation package. You will get a complimentary breakfast and lunch or dinner, a voucher for Dhs150 to use at the spa, plus the use of wellness facilities. Younger guests will enjoy access to the Young Voyager’s Kid’s Club where they will enjoy a host of sporting activities and events available each day, such as badminton, golf, football, and foosball. Indoors, they can spend time on activities including art and crafts, puzzle making, video games and more while the younger ones can enjoy the soft play area. Guests will be able to dine at a number of restaurants across the resort offering Japanese to Mediterranean, international and more. Make a reservation on rafflesthepalmdubai.com Raffles The Palm Dubai, Palm Jumeirah, Tel: (0)4 248 8888. rafflesthepalmdubai.com Rove Downtown Spend a staycation in the heart of Dubai at the cool Rove Downtown. From April 21 to 24, guests who book at the hotel will receive two tickets to the popular Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo in Dubai Mall. While you’re there, soak in the views of the iconic Burj Khalifa and the world-famous Dubai Fountain. Prices start from Dhs349 per night. Rove Downtown, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 561 9000. rovehotels.com Shangri-La Dubai Stay for a starting price of Dhs650 per night over Eid and you will get an upgrade to the next room category, courtesy Shangri-La Dubai. Your stay will include a buffet breakfast at Dunes plus an additional 20 per cent off on the hotel’s restaurant and bars. You can even avail of early check-in and late check-out (subject to availability). Shangri-La Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, near Financial Metro Station, Tel: (0)4 343 8888. shangri-la.com/dubai

Sofitel Dubai Downtown Stay at the luxe Sofitel Dubai Downtown from April 20 to 23 for Dhs1,220 per night and enjoy seamless luxury. Your stay will include early check-in and a late check-out, complimentary breakfast, brunch on the second day of Eid, and even a free shuttle to Kite Beach and other popular destinations. For more information, call the team on 04 503 6666. Sofitel Dubai Downtown, Downtown Dubai, Tel: (0)4 503 6666. sofitel-dubai-downtown.com St Regis Downtown Dubai Enjoy a luxurious half-board experience in one of the hotel’s elegant rooms plus breakfast at Italian eatery, Basta. Guests will also receive the royal treatment from the hotel’s signature St Regis butler service, ensuring their stay is personalised and tailored. You will also receive access to the infinity swimming pool and a portfolio of fine-dining restaurants. Prices start from Dhs1,420 for stays until May 23. St Regis Downtown Dubai, Marasi Drive, Business Bay, Tel: (0)4 512 5555. stregisdowntowndubai.com. The First Collection JVC During Eid, Dubai’s homegrown hospitality brand The First Collection is offering Dubai residents 30 per cent off on their stay with additional benefits across the hotels’ recreational facilities. At its JVC branch, your deluxe rooms include breakfast and you can even get early check-in at 11am and late check-out at 3pm (subject to availability). For an additional price, you can get access to Soluna Beach Club which is fully redeemable on food and beverages. You can even get 20 per cent off on food and beverages and on spa treatments. Book here

The First Collection JVC, Street 1 – Jumeirah Village, Tel: (0)4 275 6666.thefirstcollection.ae/jvc The First Collection Business Bay Dubai residents will get 30 per cent off on their stay at the hotel’s deluxe room with breakfast. You’ll get prime views of the Burj Khalifa and an early check-in at 11am and a late check-out at 3pm (subject to availability). For an additional price, you can gain access to Soluna Beach Club which is fully redeemable on food and beverages plus 20 per cent off on food and beverages and spa treatments. Book here. The First Collection, Al A’amal St – Business Bay, Tel: (0)4 873 4444. thefirstcollection.ae/business-bay The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai Looking for a long staycation? Stay at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai for a minimum of three nights from April 17 to 25 and enjoy a discount of 25 per cent. Guests can relax, soak up the sun, and dine at the hotel’s exquisite dining options. For more information on the offer, visit ritzcarlton.com/dubai or call the team on 04 399 4000.

The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, Al Mamsha Street, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Tel: (0)4 399 4000, ritzcarlton.com/dubai

Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah

Pack the suitcase and head on over to Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah with the family. The spacious family room or suite can accommodate up to five guests and includes a daily buffet breakfast at Mezzerie, a guaranteed late check-out from 2pm and a number of activities the young ones will just love. Prices start from Dhs2,305

Mezzerie, Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah, Tel: (0)4 818 2153. hilton.com