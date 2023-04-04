Sponsored: Blend the ambience of Paris with the cuisine of Arabia…

This Ramadan, La Cantine du Faubourg, a renowned Parisian dining concept, is hosting a luxurious Iftar experience for the first time at its Dubai location within the iconic Emirates Towers. The restaurant, which first opened over a decade ago at 105 rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré in Paris, has built its reputation on a unique blend of sound, music, image, art, and food, making it a favourite among Dubai’s diners.

From sunset until 9.30pm, guests can gather with loved ones in the chic surroundings of La Cantine du Faubourg and immerse themselves in the spirit of compassion and generosity during Ramadan. The culinary journey begins with heart-warming soups, such as a light mushroom soup infused with parmesan foam and sumac powder.

The starters are designed to entice the palate, featuring a variety of delectable options including parsley and chickpea hummus, spicy yogurt, roasted pine nuts, confit white radish with dates and sesame, sautéed gambas, spiced baba ganoush, and goat cheese salsa.

Moving on to the main course, guests can indulge in a selection of mouth-watering dishes such as chicken and foie gras briwat, sautéed gambas, chermoula-crusted sea bass, and tender lamb shoulder. These hearty offerings are sure to satisfy even the most discerning tastes.

To complete the Iftar experience, La Cantine du Faubourg presents an array of dreamy desserts. Options include a delicate rose and raspberry panna cotta, refreshing compressed watermelon with mint and pomegranate, and a medley of traditional Arabic sweets. These delightful treats provide the perfect end to a memorable Ramadan evening.

Don’t miss this opportunity to break your fast with family and friends in the stylish ambiance of La Cantine du Faubourg. Celebrate the spirit of Ramadan with an unforgettable culinary journey that combines Parisian elegance and Dubai’s decadent dining culture.

La Cantine du Faubourg, Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel, daily sunset to 9.30pm, Dhs275. Tel: (0)4 352 7105. lacantine.ae