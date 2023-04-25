Sponsored: Add a trip to a private island to your weekend itinerary…

The Heart of Europe offers a true escape from the city just off the coast of Dubai, whether you’re checking in for a staycay or embarking on a culinary experience. If you’re looking for a way to enjoy a slice of alluring European living without the price tag of a flight, you need to know about the La Fête de Monaco Sunday brunch at Côte d’Azur Monaco Hotel. The newest adults-only party brunch serves only the best food and vibes, with this sandy soiree having everything you need to party your way out of the weekend.

Escape to a tropical paradise every Sunday from 1pm to 5pm, filled with live music, Dj sets, dance performances and more. Get ready to party the day away…

To get to this exclusive adults-only beach paradise, jump aboard your private yacht transfer and soak up the views of the city skyline, with crystal clear waters and a pristine beach greeting you on your arrival.

Kick off your sandals and perch on a table, that will quickly be filled with a spread of starters and welcome drinks that get the party in motion. Tuck into baked camembert, crispy baguettes, chicken-mushroom vol-au-vents and a selection of canapés before you hit the buffet. Expect a fusion of French flavours such as beef bourguignon burgers, duck confit sandwiches, live cooking stations with lamb chops, an oyster bar, fresh salads and much more.

Make sure to hydrate at the bar, where there will be free-flowing drinks, inclusive of prosecco, beers and signature cocktails. Fuelling your day will be non-stop toe-tapping music, alongside DJ sets, and performers meandering along the beach. Guests can dip in the sea or jump in the pool, before floating on lilos and topping up their tan.

Eat, drink and dance with your toes in the sand at the La Fête de Monaco brunch every Sunday from 1pm to 5pm, for Dhs399 with house beverages and Dhs499 with bubbly. All transfers are included, but make sure to pack a valid ID or passport. Guests must be over 21.

Côte d’Azur Monaco Hotel on World Islands Dubai, Sunday brunch, 1pm to 5pm, Dhs399 house, Dhs499 bubbly. yacht transfers are included with valid ID. @cotedazurthoe

Images: provided