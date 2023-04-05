New series, a deeper look into Lewis Capaldi’s life and much more…

There are some incredible new flicks and shows worth watching on Netflix this April. The UAE Netflix release is promising interesting documentaries about the tragic Boston Maraton Boming, films such as Power Rangers making a comeback and new seasons of fantastic Netflix shows such as Workin’ Moms and Firefly Lane.

Settle in, grab some popcorn and enjoy all the new shows and films that UAE Netflix has to offer this April

Series

Sweet Tooth: Season 2

Cast: James Brolin, Dania Ramirez, Nonso Anozie

Genre: Fantasy

As a deadly new wave of the Sick bears down, Gus and a band of fellow hybrids are held prisoner by General Abbot and the Last Men. Looking to consolidate power by finding a cure, Abbot uses the children as fodder for the experiments of captive Dr.

Transatlantic

Cast: Gillian Jacobs, Lucas Englander, Cory Michael Smith

Genre: Drama

Two Americans and their allies form a scrappy rescue operation in 1940 Marseilles to help artists, writers and other refugees fleeing Europe during WWII.

Beef

Cast: Ali Wong, Ashley Park, Steven Yeun

Genre: Comedy

two strangers whose lives converge during a road rage incident. Danny Cho is a failing contractor with a chip on his shoulder, while Amy Lau is a self-made entrepreneur with a picturesque life. Their feud consumes them as their lives and relationships become intertwined in more ways than one.

Florida Man

Cast: Edgar Ramirez, Otmarra Marrero, Lex Scott Davis

Genre: Comedy

A disgraced cop is forced to return to his home state of Florida for a shady mission, only to get swept up in a treasure hunt.

Obsession

Cast: Richard Armitage, Charlie Murphy, Anil Goutam

Genre: Drama

A respected London surgeon’s affair with his son’s fiancée turns into an erotic infatuation that threatens to change their lives forever.

Firefly Lane: Season 2

Cast: Sarah Chalke, Katherine Heigl, Ben Lawson

Genre: Drama

Tully and Kate meet as young girls on Firefly Lane and become inseparable friends throughout 30 years of ups and downs.

The Diplomat

Cast: Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell, David Gyasi

Genre: Political Thriller

Set in the US London Embassy, a diplomat lands a new role as the ambassador in London, but her promotion has huge implications for her work and personal life. All the while an international crisis is unfolding in the background.

Workin’ Moms: Season 7

Cast: Nikki Duval, Cathrine Reitman, Dani Kind

Genre: Sitcom

Four women juggle love, careers, and parenthood. They support, challenge, and try not to judge one another as life launches curveballs at them like identity crises, postpartum depression, huge career opportunities, or unplanned pregnancies. They face the good and the not-so-good with humour and grace.

Films

Chupa

Cast: Christian Slater, Julio Cesar Cedillo

Genre: Adventure

While visiting family in Mexico, a lonely boy befriends a mythical creature (the chupacabra) hiding on his grandfather’s ranch and embarks on the adventure of a lifetime.

A Tourists Guide to Love

Cast: Missi Pyle, Rachel Leigh Cook, Scott Ly

Genre: Romance

After an unexpected breakup, a travel executive accepts an assignment to go undercover and learn about the tourist industry in Vietnam. Along the way, she finds adventure and romance with her Vietnamese expat tour guide.

Seven Kings Must Die

Cast: Alexander Dreymon, Timothy Innes, Mark Rowley

Genre: Historical Drama

Following the death of King Edward, invaders and rival heirs do battle for the crown. Uthred and his comrades strive to form a united England.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once and Always

Cast: Catherine Sutherland, David Yost, Steve Cardenas, Walter Jones

Genre: Reality TV

When Trini, the yellow ranger is killed. The Mighty Morphing Power Rangers are called back into play nearly 30 years later of their successors came in. Rita Repulsa manages to return as a super-powered robot out for revenge using a time warp to ensure they are killed before ever being summoned to become rangers. The rangers must come together one last time to defeat their old nemesis or be erased from existence.

Documentaries

American Manhunt: The Boston Maraton Bombing

Genre: Docuseries

A look at the tragic bombing and the two brothers who terrorized a city, with archive footage, reenactments and interviews.

Longest Third Date

Genre: Documentary

When Matt and Khani match on Hinge, sparks fly; on impulse, they fly to Costa Rica for their third date and get stuck there as the world shuts down in March 2020; an extended stay in paradise becomes the ultimate test of compatibility.

Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now

Cast: Lewis Capaldi

Genre: Documentary

From a young boy playing the guitar in the kitchen to Grammy-winning success, Capaldi opens up about his family, the pandemic, and struggles with mental health.

Netflix.com

Images: Provided