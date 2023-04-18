From the masterminds of TakaHisa comes a new addition to Caesars Palace’s sizzling dining scene…

Foodies, take note: there’s a new name in town. Robata is a luxurious venue now open in Caesars Palace Dubai, bringing the art of Japanese grilling to the shores of Dubai, with a menu packed with Robata-grilled masterpieces.

The newest restaurant from the team also behind TakaHisa in Caesars Palace, Robata is found in the adjacent Julius Tower the resort. Robata promises an exclusive menu with only the finest ingredients, designer table wear and an extensive beverage list.

Come and take a peak…

Robata oozes refined glamour, adorned with designer table wear, and some of the world’s most premium menu items, alongside an exclusive beverage menu. Traces of TakaHisa’s look and feel can be seen at Robata, with guests’ dishes arriving inside designer luggage. Swanky.

Robata’s menu boasts an array of authentic Japanese cuisine, focusing mainly on ‘robatayaki’, which translates to “fireside cooking.” This unique BBQ style cooking technique combines hot coals and a flat open fireplace called a hearth grill. Robata also offers unique omakase dining experiences, with ingredients such as Bluefin tuna imported straight from Toyosu Market.

What to order? Alongside their famed robatayaki dishes, guests can dive into their Shabu Shabu hotpot, which comes alongside asian greens, and the world’s highest-ranking A5 Kobe beef. Sushi is prepared by a sushi master, and one of their most unique dishes, Sumibi Aburi Sushi, uses coal to sear thinly sliced fish, using Japan’s most expensive fish known for its delicate flavour. The tempura is also not to be missed, with the technique being treated almost as a fine art at this establishment.

With seats inside at dining tables or perched on the bar, as well as outside on their breezy terrace surrounded by picturesque gardens, we know this spot will quickly rise to the top of your must-visit list.

Robata, Julius Tower, Caesars Palace, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, 10am to 2am daily. Tel: (0)04 446 6689, robata.ae

Images: Provided