One thing that’s hard to beat is an incredible sandwich, perfect for when you’re on the go, eating al-desco or catching up with friends on your lunch break. And now those that regularly frequent DIFC can refuel on perfectly curated deli sandwiches from Wise Guys, which will transport you straight to the bustling streets of the big apple.

Channelling an NYC vibe, this neighbourhood sandwich spot has been curated in a retro style, bringing some of New York’s old school to the shores of Dubai. Its name is a reference to the American mafia nickname, ‘a wise guy’, giving it a true NYC flare. Open from 8.30am until 11.oopm daily, all sandwiches are made on freshly baked bread, using high-quality ingredients that will elevate any stressful work day.

Overslept and missed breakfast? Not to worry. Start your day with a breakfast sandwich, with fresh eggs cooked the way you like them and a selection of add-ons available to make your sandwich just the way you like it.

For lunch, choose from sandwiches like the signature Wise Guy, complete with pastrami, mustard, caraway sauerkraut, caramelized onions, melted provolone and a mixture of botanicals on butter-toasted sourdough. Veggie options are also available, catering to the plant-based community.

Other stars on the menu include heavenly blends of special cheeses and prime deli cuts; expect to see ingredients like pecorino cheese, smoked turkey, truffle cream cheese, beef speck, marinated tomatoes, honey sriracha and more that will curate the perfect bite.

Wise Guys also offers vibrant and fresh salad bowls that will appease the most avid salad pessimist, fusing colourful veggies, dried fruits, crunchy croutons and creamy cheeses.

More than just a sandwich shop, the Wise Guy has a few more tricks up their sleeve with a special surprise coming to Dubai by the end of May, which may end up being the most sought-after late-night hideaway in the city…

Wise Guys, Gate District, The Marble Walk, 8.30am to 11.30pm, Tel: (0)52 686 3801, @wiseguysdubai

