The Formula One season is well underway, and while most of us are content with watching racers rip around the circuit at high speeds, others seek the same adrenalin thrill of being on the track. If you’re looking to emulate the experience of racing on the track, the Dubai Autodrome is the perfect place to test out your real need for speed.

If you’re like us, and you enjoy the thrill of the race, then this Eid Al Fitr is the perfect time to check out the Dubai Autodrome with some mates for some action-packed fun.

New karts in town

The Outdoor Katrdrome has received an upgrade just in time for Eid. The brand-new karts hail from Italy and have been developed and tested, to make sure that racers will experience the highest quality and safety standards.

Racers at the ready

If you’re looking to race your mates for the holidays, there are plenty of racing options for everybody to get involved in. There are two different circuits to choose from: the outdoor circuit, which is suitable for those aged 13 and up and is 1.2 kilometres of track, and the indoor circuit with a 620-metre track which is suitable for those aged 7 and up.

If you fancy, the indoor track features laser tag and race simulators too. If you don’t feel like changing into racing gear, you can practise your skills on the racing simulator until you’re ready to beat all your friends on a real track.

Be sure to book your sessions in advance to secure your spot. Indoor kartdrome online bookings will cost Dhs115 per session. While Outdoor kartdrome sessions are priced at Dhs140 per session when booked online.

Dubai Autodrome, Dubai Kartrome, Motor City, Tel:(0)4 367 8700 dubaiautodrome.ae

Images: Supplied