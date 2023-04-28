Sponsored: Tantalising cuisine and spectacular views…

Having opened its doors at the end of 2022, OAnjo is located by the poolside on the 24th floor at Sheraton Mall of Emirates and is ready to welcome discerning Dubai connoisseurs. This upscale-casual dining hub at Sheraton Mall of the Emirates is home to contemporary Portuguese Nikkei cuisine that is expertly prepared by talented chefs, and comes complete with exquisite views of the city.

This fascinating fusion showcases the interesting narrative between Portugal and Japan’s rich trading history that dates back to the 16th Century, and the part it’s had to play in both cuisines. When the Portuguese settled in the southern tip of the Japanese archipelago in the 1500s, their cultures married to create a beautiful harmony.

Step inside

The interiors are the perfect combination of Japanese and Portuguese culture as the past meets the present to create a superb amalgamation of the two. The aged colour-washed walls resemble old Portuguese architecture while boasting elements of Japanese culture with eye-catching lighting.

Meals and deals

From business lunch to happy hours, and a stunning a la carte menu everybody will be satisfied. From cod fritters to spicy soba noodle salads, tender beef short ribs and Portuguese-style duck rice – the options are endless.

If you’re after a meatless meal, veggie-friendly dishes include smoked beetroot carpaccio, cheese ravioli or the intriguing grilled romaine lettuce hearts.

Looking for a lovely sundowner spot that won’t break the bank? Happy hour takes place every day from 3pm to 7pm and features a diverse choice of specially curated concoctions.

Then there’s the brilliant daily business lunch, perfect for impressing colleagues or out-of-town clients. The three-course menu of signature dishes is Dhs145, and you can add a drink for Dhs30.

OAnjo, Sheraton, Mall of The Emirates, open Tue to Sun 12.30pm to 11pm. Business Lunch, Dhs145 for three courses. Tel: (0)4 377 2007 oanjodubai.com @oanjodubai