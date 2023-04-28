Sponsored: To fiesta, or not to fiesta… that is the question…

Looking to spend Cinco de Mayo in the most authentic way possible? Popular La Tablita is the place to be.

The authentic Mexican restaurant in Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights is always buzzing with live entertainment and delicious Mexican bites, but Cinco de Mayo is where the vibes truly come to life.

Cinco de Mayo is an annual celebration observed on May 5 to mark the Mexican army’s victory over the French Empire at the Battle of Puebla in 1862. Revellers mark the occasion with parties, mariachi music, Mexican folk dancing, food and more. And that’s exactly what you will find at the Cinco de Mayo celebrations at La Tablita on Friday, May 5.

The themed party will be one packed with authentic Mexican food, drinks and live entertainment.

Expect an exceptional Mexican buffet including a live taco station served by chefs in an authentic Taco shop-styled station, a seafood corner that includes a ceviche live station, an al pastor station, and many more treats. For desserts, there’s a tres leches cake and more Mexican sweet treats you have to try.

Have a vegetarian in your group? Don’t worry, there are food options for them, too.

There are refreshing sips available, too. Prices start from Dhs199, and there are house and premium packages available.

On the entertainment front, expect authentic Mexican entertainment and Latin musical beats. Feel free to join in and sing along with the Mariachi singer, and dance to the sweet beats from the DJ.

Everyone is welcome, so bring your entire family and friends along for a fun night out.

For reservations, call the team on 054 306 9555 or register online on hyattrestaurants.com

La Tablita, Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai, 7pm to 1am on May 5, Tel: (0)54 306 9555. hyattrestaurants.com

Images: La Tablita