Here's why you don't want to miss dining at Ninive this Ramadan

Sponsored: Journey to the Orient…

For an elegant dining experience this Holy Month of Ramadan, look no further than the gorgeous Ninive. Located in the heart of Dubai in Emirates Towers Dubai, an intimate setting awaits where guests can experience a memorable iftar and suhoor.

Inspired by the cultural and culinary diversity of the Arab region, Ninive gets its name from one of the world’s seven wonders – the Hanging Gardens of Babylon, or Neneveh. If you haven’t visited, expect a green, urban oasis suspended between the iconic Emirates Towers.

What can you expect during Ramadan?

After sunset, you will be treated to iftar with a number of Middle Eastern specialities from all over the region on the menu. You will dine in the gorgeous garden complimented with elements of a contemporary urban majlis. Sit back, relax and enjoy the setting as your meals will be served at the table.

The menu includes indulgent delights such as chicken tagine and turnip stew, signature mezze of smoky eggplant, puy lentils tabbouleh, carrot hummus with pickles, pistachio dukkah, and delicious Arabic sweets. Your meal will be paired with water and a selection of juices. It will cost Dhs275 per person.

You can even book the space for a corporate event.

Iftar runs from sunset to 9pm. You can even enjoy suhoor here from 9.30pm to 2am.

The iftar is open to those over the age of 18 and you may be asked to show a valid ID.

For bookings, call 04 326 6105 or email the team on info@ninive.ae