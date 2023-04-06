Sponsored: The Ramadan celebrations at these iconic destinations all have one beautiful thing in common…

Residents of Dubai really are spoiled for choice when it comes to the twinkling lights of its many leisure districts. But few hold quite the allure, as those of the Merex Investment family.

We’re talking here specifically about City Walk, The Beach JBR and La Mer — destinations where features like great food, entertainment, relaxation adventure and art, are sewn into the fabric. And this Ramadan, that experiential magic is glowing even brighter — with a humbling, heart-warmingly wholesome Holy Month campaign.

Love knows no borders

Dubai’s expatriate community represents about 89 per cent of the total population. That means that at these special times of year — like Ramadan, a huge number of residents end up celebrating without their family and those most dear to them.

This year, Merex’s Holy Month mission is to help you “Reunite with your loved ones this Ramadan”. It’s doing that in a very real sense for all its customers, providing a thriving hub of leisure time lols and top-tier fast-breaking gastronomy. But they’re going further than that — reuniting loved ones from across the globe, with the chance to win one of 30 Dubai trips for family and friends.

Friends Reunited

To be in with a chance of winning, you’ll need to follow these four simple steps.

Step 1: Dine at any restaurants at City Walk, The Beach JBR or La Mer

Step 2: Review your dining experience on City Walk, The Beach JBR or La Mer websites (linked to Google, TripAdvisor & Facebook).

Step 3: Let the Merex team know who you want to reunite with, in Dubai

Step 4: 30 lucky winners will be announced on April 26, 2023

The competition is already underway and will run until the end of Ramadan.

Timings: 10am to midnight. Competition valid on dine-in meals at all City Walk, The Beach JBR and La Mer restaurants until the end of Ramadan.

