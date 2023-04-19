Sponsored: Grab your family and friends for a breakfast to remember…

Whether you’re looking to tuck into breakfast with a view or for a relaxing family-friendly spot this weekend, Huqqa ticks all the boxes.

Here are three ways to celebrate your Eid Al-Fitr weekend with Huqqa:

Huqqa Dubai Mall

Located on the third level of Dubai Mall, Huqqa is inviting guests to enjoy their famous Turkish breakfast spread this Eid Al-Fitr. Their famous board breakfast is a must-try but guests can also expect a wide variety of signature dishes including spinach scrambled egg on Turkish bagel and sujuk potato toast, as well as amazing views of the fountain show while enjoying Huqqa’s unique shisha flavours.

Dubai Mall, Fashion Avenue, Dubai. Daily, 10am to 2am. Tel:800 487 72. @huqqame

Huqqabaz Dubai

Get the family together and head to Huqqabaz this weekend. There’s a wide selection of traditional Turkish items as well as international dishes to try including acai bowls, hash brown benedict, French toast, and more. The family-friendly restaurant has a small terrarium with parrots and a dedicated children’s area with activities including face painting, arts and crafts, and more.

Opposite Four Seasons Resort, Jumeirah Road, Jumeirah 2, Dubai, Daily 24 hours. Tel:800 47 229. @huqqabazdubai

Huqqabaz Garden

For a serene breakfast setting surrounded by trees and greenery, head to Huqqabaz Garden at the Mall of the Emirates for a dreamy Eid breakfast. With a supervised children’s area, parents can kick back and relax outdoors while tucking into the delicious breakfast platter and refreshing ice shisha.

Mall of the Emirates, Ground Floor Harvey Nichols and THAT concept store entrance, Dubai. 10am to 4am. Tel:800 47 229. @huqqabazgarden

Images: Provided