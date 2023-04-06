Top Indian restaurants in Dubai you have to try

Not your average butter chicken…

If there is one cuisine that without a doubt can be done on a budget or with impeccable flair, it’s Indian cuisine. Of course, that is a very broad statement with a country as big as India, with dishes that vary greatly from all four corners of the country.

Here are some of the best Indian restaurants in Dubai you’ve got to try.

Bombay Brasserie

A Taj Dubai signature, Bombay Brasserie is an eclectic blend of classic and contemporary Indian cuisines. The venue promises unforgettable dishes in a breathtaking setting with murals scattered across the venue and an open kitchen.

Bombay Brasserie, Taj Dubai, Burj Khalifa Street, Business Bay, open daily midday to 3pm and 6pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (0)4 438 3100 @bombaybrasseriedubai

Bombay Borough

This multi-layered space that draws inspiration directly from India, welcomes guests to enjoy the Indo-chic ambience. The restaurant is designed with the French and British-era old bungalows of India in mind and is divided into licensed and non-licensed areas.

Bombay Borough, Gate Village 3, DIFC, open Sun to Thu midday to midnight, Fri and Sat midday to 1am. Tel: (0)54 995 8296 bombayborough.com @bombayborough_uae

The Cinnamon Club

This colourful modern Indian restaurant at Park Hyatt Dubai is the brainchild of acclaimed chef Vivek Singh. The menu perfectly matches the vibrant setting, and showcases dishes with cross-culture flair and is sure to appeal to your taste buds.

The Cinnamon Club, Park Hyatt, Port Saeed, Dubai Creek, Mon to Fri 5pm to 11pm, Sat and Sun 1pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 602 1839 dubaicreekresort.com

Farzi Cafe

A quirky, chic and modern cafe, where guests enjoy the finest modern Indian cuisine. Farzi presents dishes with modern-age flair using molecular gastronomy. From flowing smoke to table-side theatrics they ensure that it’s more than just a meal.

Farzi Cafe, various locations around Dubai. farzidubai.com @farzidubai

Indego by Vineet

Chef Vineet Bhatia welcomes guests to experience his vision of India on a plate. The Michelin-recommended restaurant offers contemporary Indian cuisine that is served sharing style. The menu features street food-style dishes.

Indego by Vineet, Grosvenor House, Dubai Marina, open Mon to Fri 7pm to midnight, Sat and Sun 1pm to 4pm. Tel: (0)4 317 6000 indegobyvineet.com

Masti

Relocated to The EDITION hotel, Masti is a much-loved Indian restaurant that serves up a stellar dining experience that fuses modernity with tradition, colour and flavour creating a new kind of expression of New India. With Chef Prashanat Chipkar at the helm, the menu will pay homage to the imaginative reinterpretation of authentic Indian cuisine that is designed to take patrons on a tour with signature dishes.

Masti, The Edition Hotel, Downtown Dubai, opens Mon February 20. Mon to Thu 5pm to 1am, Fri to Sat 12.30pm to 2a, amd Sun 12.30pm to 1am. Tel: (800) 627 84 @mastidubai

Kinara By Vikas Khanna Restaurant

Kinara by Vikas Khanna is a unique space that takes you on a journey of the senses. Elegant spice displays adorn the entrance, contributing enticing aromas, as you move through the space. Within the main restaurant area, a spice market display provides you with the opportunity to learn about the different functions and benefits of each ingredient used in the cuisine. Views into the kitchen further entice your senses, creating a visual connection between the menu and its preparation.

JA Beach Hotel, Jebel Ali, open Thu to Tue 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 814 5555 jaresortshotels.com

Punjab Grill

At the helm of this stunning restaurant is our 2021 What’s On Chef of The Year award, Chef Sandeep Ali. This contemporary Indian is the perfect spot for lunch or dinner. Serving culinary richness from the most delightful curries to creative sharing dishes, Punjab Grill is a love letter to India.

Punjab Grill, The Oberoi Centre, Marasi Drive, Business Bay, open daily from 11.30am to 11.30pm. Tel: (0)50 194 1107 punjabgrill.me

Rang Mahal

Located in the JW Marriott Marquis, enjoy a fresh Rang Mahal experience that celebrates the nation’s renowned flavours showcasing traditional and vegetarian recipes. Rang Mahal offers the perfect venue for casual dinners with friends or a romantic date night. The menu features delicious banana leaf baked chicken, butter-poached lobster, peppered lamb chop and more.

Rang Mahal, JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, open daily 6pm to 12am. Tel: (0)4 414 3000 marriott.com

Roobaru

Stunning and pink, Roobaru serves traditional Indian cuisine. The interiors are fun and the staff are always friendly. If you’re looking for a fantastic place to head to in the heart of Dubai, or for a tasty takeout, then look no further than Roobaru.

Roobaru, DT1 Residential Tower, Downtown Dubai, open daily from midday to 1am. Tel: (0)4 878 8736 @roobaru.me

The Crossing

In Old Dubai, Indian restaurants are plentiful but a fine dining experience is a rarity. Enter The Crossing located at the chic The H Hotel where Indian cuisine is highlighted. Aptly named primarily because its menu is essentially a crossing of cultures and food experiences that coexist in the subcontinent. There are a number of dishes that are a must-try on the menu, but our favourite has to be the chaat, gunpowder prawn, tandoor grilled chicken makhani malai and more.

The Crossing, The H Hotel, Trade Centre 1, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 491 9695, crossingtherestaurant.com

Tresind

Progressive Indian fine dining is the best way to describe Tresind, it showcases just how robust and rich Indian cuisine is. From chef’s tasting menus and even a lunch tasting, everybody will be satisfied with what Tresind has to offer.

Tresind, One and Only Royal Mirage, open daily from 12.30pm to3pm and 6.30pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)56 420 9754 tresind.com

Newcomers

Aamara

Licensed fine dining concept – Aamara by the Award-winning Trèsind Team in VOCO Hotel opened its doors in December and is one that is spicing up the restaurant scene here in Dubai. The restaurant has curated a menu that celebrates the diversity of flavours and techniques and is one you definitely have to try if you are a fan of Indian cuisine. Aamara, Voco Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, Tel: (0)52 573 5723. aamara.ae Pincode Indian celebrity Chef Kunal Kapur has opened up a new Indian restaurant at Dubai Hills Mall called Pincode. The pan-Indian menu features dishes from the North to the coastal South of India. The menu offers creative chaat, Indian kebabs, biryani, curries, and much more. Pincode, Dubai Hills Mall, Dubai Hills, Tel: (0)4 566 1424. @pincode.dubai

Images: Supplied