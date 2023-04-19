fbpx
logo icon
search icon
menu button icon
logo icon
search icon
menu icon
logo icon
NEWS
EAT & DRINK
THINGS TO DO
CINEMA
CULTURE
RAMADAN
search icon
MORE  more button icon

International DJ duo Switch Disco headline Zero Gravity this Eid weekend

Partner Content
What's On
Written by:
What's On
2 hours ago

Sponsored: Plans for this Sunday, sorted…

With one more day to go for the long weekend, you’re probably deep in the planning stages. If you love music and brunch, then you need to make a booking at Zero Gravity this Sunday, April 23.

Dubai’s most longstanding and ever-popular beach clubs, which is famed for its poolside brunches and fabulous views, is hosting a special Supernatural Brunch that’s bound to be a highlight of your weekend.

Your brunch lasts five hours and you can indulge in unlimited food and beverages from 12pm to 5pm. But don’t leave when you’re done…

Headlining the brunch is Switch Disco – UK’s number-one mashup DJ duo. They are masters in the musical craft and producers of massive tracks such as React (featuring English singer-songwriter, Ella Henderson) and Everything.

Switch Disco will hit the decks right after the five-hour brunch at sunset. They will be supported by a full team of resident DJS, live musicians, entertainers and dancers from sundown until the stars come out.

Zero Gravity

Ladies will pay Dhs299 for the day, and the gents Dhs349.

How else can you celebrate the long weekend with Zero Gravity?

Zero Gravity runs deals all the way from Thursday to Sunday, so there’s plenty to try and enjoy.

On Thursday, the club runs Mermaid Ladies’ Day, where the gals can sip on unlimited wine and cocktails from 12pm to 4pm for just Dhs99. Bring the gents along and they can enjoy the same deal for Dhs199.

On Friday, Zero Gravity says ‘Salut!’ with a brunch that includes unlimited bites and beverages from 1pm to 5pm. It’s Dhs199 for the ladies and Dhs249 for the gents.

The brunching fun continues with its Saturday’s Tropical Brunch the next day which includes an unlimited buffet and beverages from 1pm to 5pm. It costs Dhs349 for the ladies and Dhs399 for the gents.

Zero Gravity Full Moon

On Saturday night, you can head on down with the whole gang from 8pm and enjoy a special Eid Moon Beach Party with free entry.

Don’t forget to book your spots on 04 399 0009.

Zero Gravity, Dubai Marina, Tel: (0)4 399 0009. @zerogravitydubai

Images: Zero Gravity

Partner Content
EDITOR’S PICKS
MOST POPULAR
16 incredible things to do in Dubai for the long Eid Al Fitr weekend
Aquatic spectacular, Fontana begins its Abu Dhabi run this week
Through my eyes: The UAE according to Shef Codes
Huqqa Dubai has your Eid weekend breakfast plans sorted
4 outdoor attractions in Dubai to visit before they close for summer
LATEST ISSUE
YOU SHOULD CHECK OUT