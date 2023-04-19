International DJ duo Switch Disco headline Zero Gravity this Eid weekend

Sponsored: Plans for this Sunday, sorted…

With one more day to go for the long weekend, you’re probably deep in the planning stages. If you love music and brunch, then you need to make a booking at Zero Gravity this Sunday, April 23.

Dubai’s most longstanding and ever-popular beach clubs, which is famed for its poolside brunches and fabulous views, is hosting a special Supernatural Brunch that’s bound to be a highlight of your weekend.

Your brunch lasts five hours and you can indulge in unlimited food and beverages from 12pm to 5pm. But don’t leave when you’re done…

Headlining the brunch is Switch Disco – UK’s number-one mashup DJ duo. They are masters in the musical craft and producers of massive tracks such as React (featuring English singer-songwriter, Ella Henderson) and Everything.

Switch Disco will hit the decks right after the five-hour brunch at sunset. They will be supported by a full team of resident DJS, live musicians, entertainers and dancers from sundown until the stars come out.

Ladies will pay Dhs299 for the day, and the gents Dhs349.

How else can you celebrate the long weekend with Zero Gravity?

Zero Gravity runs deals all the way from Thursday to Sunday, so there’s plenty to try and enjoy.

On Thursday, the club runs Mermaid Ladies’ Day, where the gals can sip on unlimited wine and cocktails from 12pm to 4pm for just Dhs99. Bring the gents along and they can enjoy the same deal for Dhs199.

On Friday, Zero Gravity says ‘Salut!’ with a brunch that includes unlimited bites and beverages from 1pm to 5pm. It’s Dhs199 for the ladies and Dhs249 for the gents.

The brunching fun continues with its Saturday’s Tropical Brunch the next day which includes an unlimited buffet and beverages from 1pm to 5pm. It costs Dhs349 for the ladies and Dhs399 for the gents.

On Saturday night, you can head on down with the whole gang from 8pm and enjoy a special Eid Moon Beach Party with free entry.

Don’t forget to book your spots on 04 399 0009.