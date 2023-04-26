Sponsored: This chic French restaurant will show you the true meaning of ‘joie de vivre’…

Dubai’s vibrant fine-dining restaurant and chic hotspot Bagatelle is a must-visit if you love French cuisine. But it’s not only the food that’s delicious as Bagatelle also puts on fun performances that will have you singing and dancing in your seat.

The restaurant is going to take your experience up a notch with the launch of Vice – a new monthly event packed with the ultimate party vibes complete with Bagatelle’s signature French flair.

The monthly event will take place on a Thursday and promises to feature a line-up of the hottest DJs and artists spanning a number of music genres. Each month will be different which means you can always return and experience something new.

To kick off the event on Thursday, May 11, Bagatelle has invited DJ Hugel from Miami, known for his Latin house music. He’s a multi-gold and platinum-selling artist and has entertained the crowds at some of the world’s biggest music festivals like Tomorrowland and Lollapalooza.

As for your meals, you will be able to pick gourmet dishes from Bagatelle’s popular a la carte menu which you can pair with your favourite tipples. The culinary offering is sure to bring the French Riviera to your plate, in true Bagatelle fashion.

Sounds like something you can’t miss? Bagatelle will announce the dates via their social media, so be sure to stay tuned. Your night begins at 8pm and will run until late. You can make a reservation on 04 354 5035 or email reservation dubai@bagatelle.com

Bagatelle, The Fairmont Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, Trade Center Area, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 354 5035, @bagatelledubai

Images: Bagatelle Dubai