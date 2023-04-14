Sponsored: Treat yourself to a much-needed moment of relaxation…

Eid Al Fitr is fast approaching, and at Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates, you can spend it with your loved ones, enjoying each other’s company and indulging in the fantastic facilities. With staycation deals, family brunch offerings and many additional discounts, the five-star property will leave you feeling your best in no time.

Here are all the happenings.

Aspen Ski Chalet Eid staycation

Relax to the max on this long weekend in the comfort of a three-bedroom Aspen Ski Chalet. This staycation can accommodate six adults and two children, and includes Dhs500 credit to spend at Mall of the Emirates during your stay, Ski Dubai tickets for the whole family, Magic Planet entry cards for children, breakfast at Olea Restaurant & Terrace as well as 20 per cent discount on Kempinski food and beverage outlets. Unwind and enjoy time with your loved ones for Dhs25,000 per room per night.

For room bookings call Tel: (0)4 341 0000 or email reservations.malloftheemirates@kempinski.com

Staycation deals

This Eid, you can get 20 per cent discount on any suites and chalets, with an additional 20 per cent discount off the total bill and hotel restaurants, as well as complimentary access to the Executive lounge which provides, breakfast, afternoon tea, cocktails and canapés. Your stay will also include guest passes for two at Ski Dubai and the Snow Park, if you book either the Corner Suite, Aspen Ski Chalets, Tower Suite or Presidential Suite.

For room bookings call Tel: (0)4 341 0000 or email reservations.malloftheemirates@kempinski.com

Eid Al-Fitr family brunch at Olea

Families are invited to tuck into a gorgeous brunch at the chic Olea Restaurant & Terrace on Thursday, the first day of Eid, from 12pm to 4pm. Expect an endless spread of Levantine cuisine, boasting an array of traditional and contemporary dishes, with carving stations and complete with sweet treats. Bask in the celebrations for Dhs275 with soft drinks, Dhs375 with house drinks or shisha.

To book call Tel: (0)4 409 5999 or email dining.moe@kempinksi.com

Kempinski Hotel Mall of The Emirates, Al Barsha. Tel: (0)4 341 0000, kempinski.com

Images: provided