When you’re in Dubai, you’re never short of choice when it comes to eating out. But if you’re looking for something a little different from your usual Saturday brunch haunt, Chef Alvin Leung’s Demon Duck is the perfect spot to slip into weekend mode.

Demon Duck can be found in Caesars Palace Dubai, offering an innovative twist on Chinese and Asian dishes. From the relaxed beachside ambiance to the attentive service, the restaurant is ideal for those who want to kick back, relax, eat well, and make memories with their friends and family.

Duck brunch for lunch

Every Saturday from 12.30pm to 3.30pm, guests can enjoy a three-course lunch for Dhs228 per person.

There’s also a wine pairing menu available with packages starting from Dhs250 (entry-level), each course paired with the finest, hand-picked grape.

On the menu? Following the first course of chop chop suey with crispy fried duck, guests can tuck into some of Chef Alvin Leung most iconic dishes including duck char siu buns, bang bang chicken, salt and pepper tofu, and wasabi shrimp toast. Main course highlights include duck a l’orange, sweet and sour prawns, and black cod.

To end on a sweet note, guests can opt for a dessert for an additional Dhs40 – the aromatic pineapple shawarma is a must-try.

Four-hands dinner with Chef Alvin Leung…

Next month, guests will also get to experience a four hands collaboration with the legendary duo, Alvin Leung and Eric Chong. The dining experience will be exclusively for visitors on May 4, 5, and 6 from 6.30pm, as part of the Dubai Food Festival.

Notoriously famed as the “Demon Chef”, Alvin Leung will host this special evening with his protégé and winner of Masterchef Canada, Eric Chong.

For bookings, call (0)4 556 6466 or visit Caesars Palace Dubai.

Caesars Palace, Bluewaters Island, Dubai. Daily 6pm to 12am. Saturday 12.30pm to 12am. Closed on Mondays. Dhs228 per person. Tel: (0)4 556 6466. Caesars Palace Dubai