With just 10 days to go until Eid, there are some fantastic Ramadan sales for you to check out across UAE websites. Whether you’re window shopping, looking for a gift for that special someone in your life, or just treating yourself, there are so many amazing deals that you must take advantage of.

Here are 5 mega Ramadan sales that you need to take advantage of in the UAE.

Bloomingdales

A department store that is every fashionista’s dream –Bloomingdales is offering shoppers up to 70 per cent off across all departments, including home and beauty. So if you’re looking for a gift for a loved one, or simply want to treat yourself, this is the best time to check out Bloomingdales.

bloomingdales.ae

Namshi

One of their biggest sale yet, Namshi is offering shoppers up to 70 per cent off on hundreds of categories until Saturday, April 22. The discount is inclusive on some incredible brands including Tommy Hilfiger and Ted Baker. Sportswear brands such as Nike or Puma will also see a drop in prices by over 40 per cent.

Until April 22, namshi.com

noon

An extended Ramadan sale, calls out our names. Deals of up to 80 per cent off await along with a fantastically curated beauty box packed full of treats, free with orders over Dhs300. From skincare and haircare to makeup and fragrances, shoppers will be able to try out some of the best products that noon has to offer.

Available until stocks last, noon.com

Sharaf DG

Valid until April Sunday, April 23, Sharaf DG is offering shoppers mega discounts across their website on mobiles, appliances and much more. So if you’re in the market for a new phone, maybe a fridge or you’re finally looking to get that air fryer everybody has been talking about – now is the time to buy. Discounts are up to 50 per cent off on select items.

Until April 23, uae.sharafdg.com

Sephora UAE

Nobody does gift sets during the holidays quite like Sephora. Whether you’re after fragrances, makeup or skincare, there are spectacular gift sets up for grabs. Prices start from as little as Dhs150 and when you shop online, you will receive a special Ramadan gift set along with a choice of 10 samples.

Available until stocks last, sephora.ae

