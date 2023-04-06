See a full moon in the city for 17 whole days…

Missed the iconic Museum of the Moon the last time it was in Dubai? Great news, it is set to shine once again at OliOli over Eid Al Fitr in April.

We are waiting for confirmation on the official Eid Al Fitr holiday dates, but the children’s play museum has confirmed that the Museum of the Moon will be open for 17 days from Friday, April 14 to 30, 2023.

What is the Museum of the Moon?

The Museum of the Moon is an activation created by artist Luke Jerram.

The world-renowned artist has created a five-meter accurate replica of the moon by fusing imagery from detailed NASA pictures of the lunar surface.

The travelling exhibit has visited over 30 countries across the world including England, Latvia, India, Belgium, and Australia.

The attraction was very popular the last time it was in the city and will glow on your ‘Gram so make sure you pop over to see it.

How much does it cost to see the moon?

Heading over with the family? If you visit with two or more kids, avail of the limited edition Family Passes. With the pass, the little ones can have fun in OliOli’s interactive galleries in addition to visiting the Museum of the Moon. The exhibits offer a fun learning experience for kids with hands-on activities around every corner – all created to spark creativity, curiosity and imagination.

Prices start from Dhs269 for two children, and with the pass, two adults can go free.

You can also visit the Museum of the Moon with the Standard Plus ticket. Prices start from Dhs149 for one child and one adult.

For more information, visit olioli.ae or check out their Instagram @olioliuae

OliOli, Al Quoz 1, close to Oasis Centre Mall, Dubai. Tel:(0)4 702 7300. olioli.ae

Images: OliOli