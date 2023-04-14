Grab an extra large drink and popcorn and settle in for some incredible films on the circuit this week…

This coming week is quite honestly a massive one for new films being released in the cinema. If you’ve lived under a rock, then you won’t have seen John Wick one through three – so time to play catch up.

We also get to see our favourite turt-crushing plumber who is known for yeeting-turts and banana peels. If one game adaptation wasn’t enough, Dungeons and Dragons is also out – so, get your dice ready.

Here are all the amazing new films to watch in the cinema this week.

Dungeons and Dragons: Honour among Thieves

This film has a spectacular cast, and Dungeons and Dragons fans have been eagerly waiting. It follows a charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers who embark on an epic quest to retrieve a long-lost relic, but their charming adventure goes dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people.

Cast: Chris Pine, Rege-Jean Page, Hugh Grant, Michelle Rodriguez

Genre: Action

John Wick: Chapter 4

John Wick: Chapter 4 is finally here. This man has stood the test of time, but there is now a hefty price on his head and it just keeps increasing. The legendary hitman must now take on the High Table as he seeks out the most powerful players in the underworld.

Cast: Keanu Reeves, Lance Reddick, Bill Skarsgård

Genre: Action

Evil Dead Rise

Some of us are brave enough to sit through jump scares, creepy stares and bizarre happenings that are inexplicable. If you’re one of those people, this film might be for you. A woman finds herself in a fight for her life when an ancient book gives birth to bloodthirsty demons that run amok in a Los Angeles apartment building.

Cast: Alyssa Sunderland, Lily Sullivan, Mia Challis

Genre: Horror

Super Mario Bros

It’s-a-him Mario. Our favourite turt-crushing plumber finally receives the film he, and we, deserve. Join the gang as Princess Peach and Mario join forces to battle it out once and for all against the all-powerful Bowser, as he plans to take over the world.

Cast: Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key

Genre: Animation

The Covenant

We love a Guy Ritchie films, which almost guarantees that this flick will be incredible and well worth a watch. During the war in Afghanistan, a local interpreter risks his own life to carry an injured sergeant across miles of gruelling terrain.

Cast: Jake Gyllenhaal, Johnny Lee Miller, Antony Starr

Genre: Action

