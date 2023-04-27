Nicholas’ together in a movie, Big George Foreman’s biopic and more…

There are plenty of wonderful films to catch in the cinema this week – if you’re into horror films that is. It’s Halloween in April, and with the release of the anticipated Renfield, a film that is ominously called The Tank and a movie that was filmed entirely in outer space we are in for an intergalactic, popcorn-flinging fest this week.

Settle in, grab your favourite movie snack (nachos and a large cola for me) and enjoy the new films in the cinema this week.

Renfield

“Renfield feels like a dialled-up, unashamedly brazen Dusk Till Dawn and Brooklynn Nine-Nine crossover project with Nicholas Cage as an archetypal Dracula and Nicholas Hoult on ghoulishly good form, and it’s gorily, cartoonishly-violently, brilliant.” – an elevator review, from the What’s On team. If you’d like the full rundown click here.

Cast: Nicholas Cage, Nicholas Hoult, Awkwafina

Genre: Horror/Comedy

To Catch a Killer

A troubled police officer who is characterised as “the type of people we arrest, not hire” is recruited by the FBI’s chief investigator to help profile and track down a disturbed individual that has been terrorizing Baltimore, Maryland.

Cast: Shailene Woodley, Ben Mendelsohn, Jovan Adepo

Genre: Action

The Challenge

The first-ever feature film that was shot in space. A thoracic surgeon has one month to prepare for a flight to the International Space Station where she has to perform surgery on a crew member. Will she be up for the challenge? Can she overcome her fears and insecurities? Will she be able to perform the complicated surgery in zero gravity, that will give the cosmonaut a chance to return to Earth alive? You’ll find out at the cinema…

Cast: Yuliya Peresild Bakur Bakuradze Ivan Zamorov Nailya Malakhova

Genre: Action

The Tank

After inheriting his mother’s abandoned coastal property, Ben and his family accidentally unleash an ancient, long-dormant creature that terrorized the entire region, including his own ancestors for generations.

Cast: Luciane Buchanan, Mayy Whelan, Mark Mitchinson

Genre: Horror

The Big Punch

This biopic follows the life and boxing career of George “Big George” Foreman. From Olympic Gold medalist to World Heavyweight champion boxer, George Foreman leads a remarkable life. He found his faith, retired and became a preacher. But when financial hardship hits his family and church, Foreman steps back in the ring to regain the championship at age 45, becoming the oldest heavyweight champion in boxing history.

Cast: George Foreman, Khris Davis, Sullivan Jones, Forest Whitaker

Genre: Biopic

