Blippi must have manifested it with his ‘Monster Truck’ song…

One of motorsport’s most exhilarating, preposterously-sized, gargantuanly visceral, petrol-driven extravaganzas is locked in and scheduled to spin rubber in Abu Dhabi this May.

And, just announced — due to popular demand, the run of stunning-stunts and fantastical automobile mayhem of Monster Jam, has been extended and is now ever more monstrously sized.

Yas Island’s Etihad Arena will now be hosting two shows on Saturday May 13 (with doors opening at 1pm and 6pm respectively) and and one on Sunday May 14 (doors opening at 1pm) for double date of motorised mayhem that is part of the event’s global 30th anniversary victory lap.

Monster mash

Fans of all ages will be able to catch the gravity-defying, 110kph, six-ton, big-wheel escapades of legendary circuit veterans. Tickets are available via the etihadarena.ae and prices start at just Dhs135, with pit party access available for an additional Dhs50 and VIP packages from Dhs645.

These dates will be the first time Monster Jam has flaunted its off-road razzle dazzle in the UAE since 2013. If you’ve not experienced a Monster Jam before it’s difficult to conceive of these colossal chrome beasts performing tricks such as back flips, donuts and wheelies. These daring acts of brazen extremity-pushing are all in the name of impressing you — the spectator — who, via your smart phone, is in charge of allocating scores and awe, ultimately deciding the league table of monster machines.

Know your monsters

Though the exact line up of competing vehicles is yet to be finalised, we’re likely to see some huge names in the game including…

Grave Digger

This ghoulishly-themed Monster Jam icon, detailed with emblematic green and black flames, made its debut in 1981, and was originally based around a 1951 Chevy Panel Wagon. The Doctor Frankenstein behind the design, Dennis Anderson, has racked up four Monster Jam World Finals championships, capturing the racing title in 2004 and 2006, and the freestyle title in 2010 and 2000.

Max-D

This fierce-looking contraption wouldn’t look out of place on Mad Max’s fury road – and we’re not altogether sure that nomenclature overlap is entirely coincidental. With trademark spike rear and one of the tour’s most powerful engines on the tour, driver Tom Meents has worn the Monster Championship crown as tunning 14 times.

El Toro Loco

Born in 2001, this bull-inspired OMG-wagon has been tearing through red rags ever since. It takes a crew of four to tame this crazy bull, with drivers including some of the sport’s best known names in Becky McDonough, Chuck Werner and Marc McDonald. Fitted with nasal exhaust outlets and a 3D molded body — this is one species of cattle you do not want to meet in a china shop.

Megalodon

It’s always Shark Week when Megalodon is in the Arena. Named after one of the prehistoric ocean’s most feared predators, this five-ton whopper is tough to catch and ever ready to ‘FIN-nish’ ahead of its competitors. The newest member of the Monster Jam clan, Megalodon made its competitive debut back in 2017, taking a huge bite out of the competition, winning that year’s Monster Jam Triple Threat Series.

We’re jamming

Talking about the announcement, HE Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, the Director General of Tourism for DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “Monster Jam means full-on, high-octane excitement for fans of all-action motorsports and families looking for an adrenaline-fueled experience.”

“This is world-class, pure thrills entertainment and the perfect complement to our action-packed calendar and the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. We look forward to welcoming Monster Jam fans from near and far – and invite everyone to enjoy all the exciting, inspiring and much-needed restorative experiences that Abu Dhabi has to offer.”

Etihad Arena, Yas Island, May 13 and 14, 2023. Ticket prices from Dhs135, etihadarena.ae

Images: Provided