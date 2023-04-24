We’re not playing games with your heart…

Are they original? Yeahhhh. Are they the only ones? Well if your question is specifically referring to ‘the only 90s and 00s boyband playing at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena on May 7, 2023″ then, sure, yeahhhh.

Yeahh, sorry we mean ‘yes’ — global pop royalty, Backstreet Boys are back in the UAE for a one-night-only Yas Island date as part of their DNA World Tour.

Sadly for the region’s legions of fans — the full range of categories were snapped up in less than six hours. Meaning that regardless of who you are, where you’re from, what you did — you were unable to get hold of Backstreet Boys Abu Dhabi gig tickets for love nor money.

Until now. Oh yes. (another method for getting hold of) Backstreet’s (concert tickets, is) Back…

Hack-street

So how do you lock down these red hot tickets then?

Impossible as it may seem, you can actually get legit, street legal tickets as part of a staycation package at the fun-packed Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island. It’s a point blank, five minute walk from Etihad Arena — the concert venue.

The package price for two people including tickets, taxes and two nights’ stay (between May 6 to 8 or May to 9) is Dhs4,080. And because it’s the Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, you also get access to one of the Yas Theme Parks for each night of your stay.

The number to call is: (02) 208 6888.

So if you missed out the first time around. If Nick, AJ, Brian, Howie and Kevin are, simultaneously, your fire and your one desire — believe us when we say, you can get tickets that way.

But be quick, much like the band’s preferred 90s hairstyle — if you miss out on these tickets, it’ll likely be ‘curtains’ for your chance to see them play in the UAE.

The concert is at Etihad Arena, Yas Island, on May 7.

Images: