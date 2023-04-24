The Dubai Metro is a huge success…

If you use the Dubai Metro on a daily basis to commute or have used it just once, you are part of more than two billion riders that have used the public transportation system since it opened on September 9, 2009.

The number was released by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on April 24, 2023. According to the report, the Red Line has transported 1.342 billion commuters, while the Green Line served 673.531 million commuters.

RTA stated that on average, around 616,000 riders used the Dubai Metro in 2022. The numbers showcase that the community have recognised the benefits of using this mode of transportation, including the reduced cost of fuel usage and vehicle maintenance.

Commenting on the occasion, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, said that Dubai’s ability to build a world-class transport network was the result of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The report released by RTA also stated that the Dubai Metro has maintained a punctuality rate of 99.7 per cent. This surpasses international safety standards and demonstrates exceptional operational efficiency.

As part of HH Sheikh Mohammed’s keenness to build a city that would serve as a model for future cities, Dubai invested in several infrastructure projects featuring the highest international standards and operational efficiency to ensure the best provision of services, he added.

You might also like 6 transportation systems coming to the UAE

Sheikh Hamdan praised the transport authority for its efforts to implement quality projects that cater to the mobility needs of the community. Dubai’s Crown Prince added, ‘The Dubai Metro has become the backbone of a transit system that connects various key districts in the emirate, ensuring a safe and smooth mobility for riders.’

Speaking on the occasion, His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, Roads and Transport Authority stated that the number of passengers who used the Dubai Metro has seen a gradual increase ever since its inauguration.

Some of the success factors include the opening of new stations as part of the Route 2020 project. A popular station which certainly boosted numbers last year would be Expo 2020, which saw a huge number of tourists visiting Dubai. Another international event which contributed to the stats includes FIFA World Cup 2022, and of course, we have other major exhibitions such as Gulf Food, The Big 5, and many others.

Did you know? The Dubai Metro holds the top position of the world’s longest driverless metro project. It spans over 89.3 km and connects 53 stations served by a fleet of 129 trains.

Images: Roads and Transport Authority