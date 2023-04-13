The choices are endless…

Say goodbye to those head-scratching moments when it comes to buying gifts, and opt for one of these brands that offer up personalized gifts in Dubai. There’s no limit to what you can customise, from shoes to bags, towels, mugs and more – the options are endless.

Here are some brands that will personalize your gift items in Dubai.

The Happy Tribe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Happy Tribe (@thehappytribe.ae)

Co-founded by Gillian and Jess, two fabulous female businesswomen in Dubai, The Happy Tribe adds a little wow-factor to everyday items. From the vibrant-hued products to the personalised patches available on every purchase, each item is made-to-order and can be totally bespoke. Their original range of pouches for everything from packing to cosmetics has now expanded to include tote bags, backpacks, pyjamas and more. There’s now even a store in Motor City where you can go and pick out your products and watch them get personalised right infront of you.

The Happy Tribe, thehappytribe.ae

Llamas and Pyjamas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Llamas & Pyjamas (@llamasandpyjamas)

A brilliant homegrown Dubai business is Llamas and Pyjamas, who kit Dubai’s little ones out with luxury nightwear all year round. At the moment, they have some lovely spring seersucker sets for children aged 12 months to 12 years old, which can all be personalised with a range of font colours. There’s even the option to add just an initial, which is designed around a sweet bunny. The seersucker sets are available in pink, purple, blue and a lovely lemon yellow. Prices range from Dhs150 to Dhs175 for children.

Llamas and Pyjamas, @llamasandpyjamas

Nappa Dori

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nappa Dori UAE (@nappadoriuae)

Adding a luxurious and bespoke touch to long-lasting leather goods is Nappa Dori. The brand has expanded from London and India and now has a flagship Dubai store in Alserkal Avenue, as well as an e-commerce site so you can order online. The craftsmanship and attention to detail is apparent in all of their incredible array of products, from key chains and card holders to laptop bags, rucksacks and even suitcases that can be personalised. Almost everything is designed and made in-house, and while their journey began in leather goods, the wider Nappa Dori collection now also includes footwear, stationary and homeware.

Nappa Dori, @nappadoriuae

Custom Craft

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Custom Craft (@custom.craft.dxb)

Whether it’s a new cup for your desk, or a whole collection of glassware for your home, Custom Craft creates personalised glassware from Lead & BPA free glass. There’s glass mugs, tumblers, wine glasses and even glass jars all in the collection, which can be personalised with your name, or a print of your choice.

Custom Craft, @custom.craft.dxb

Nuaimi Collective

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nuaimi (@nuaimi_collective)

Huda Al Nuaimi is the brains behind this luxury print and product design label. With several gorgeous fabrics to choose from, anyone can purchase these designs and utilize them for their own personalized creation. Whether you want a dress, shirt or scarf made, your item will be totally unique. Shoppers can also purchase their coral tote bag, an item which will elevate any outfit.

Nuami Collective, Tel: (0)55 550 0294, nuaimicollective.ae

Coco & Shy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coco & Shy 🥥 (@coco_and_shy)

If your little one is in need of a new backpack for school, look no further. This Dubai-based brand allows you to perfectly customise all items, with different fabrics, bags, patterns and texts. Coco & Shy has got your back if you’re looking for the perfect gift or party favour. With a 24-hour turnaround available, your last-minute gift ideas can become a reality. Get onto Instagram to order your bespoke items, as their website is still in the works…

@coco_and_shy

Level Shoes

Let your imagination run wild and create artwork for our favourite pair of sneakers at Level Shoes Personalization Hub. The personalization hub has created a space that offers bespoke techniques to customize your shoes. There’s laser engraving, hand painting, adhesive patches and gold foiling – all guaranteed to make your one of a kind.

Level Shoes, Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai, Mon to Thur 10am to 12am, Sat and Sun 10am to 1am, Tel: (800) 538 3573, levelshoes.com/thepersonalisationhub

The Custom Factory

This brand is dedicated to providing a wide range of personalized products including passport and laptop covers, travel wallets, luggage tags and much more. All these products are made with vegan leather, so your looks will be cruelty-free. All items are made to last, with the leather being waterproof, long-lasting and sustainable. There are so many options when it comes to customizing your item, with an array of colours and text, your item will be perfectly unique and just to your liking.

The Custom Factory, order your items online, customfactory.com

Charliholic

This homegrown brand is here to glam up your furry friends. If you need something for a special occasion, or just want to shake up your pooches look, this enterprise has got you sorted. Your fur babies’ custom-made bandana or bow tie is only an Instagram DM away. A percentage of the proceeds will be donated to local animal shelters, so this is a guilt-free purchase.

@_charlieholic

Images: Social