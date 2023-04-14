Is this the most picturesque country on earth?

From beautiful mosques, to beach sunsets, beautiful moons and iconic landmarks here’s what we found this week during our hunt for ‘Photos of the week’…

A spectacular sunset…

Take a ride on the creek this week…

Your cue to visit the Bani Hashim Mosque Abu Dhabi…

The new mosque in Sharjah…

The gorgeous Abu Dhabi mangroves…

The forever stunning Burj Al Arab…

Ramadan cannon firing at Umm Al Emarat Park in Abu Dhabi…

The stunning Creek Harbour…

