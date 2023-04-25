Does the new Masti still live up to its name?

A few months after shutting its doors at the original La Mer branch in late 2022, Masti has reopened and is now welcoming guests at its brand new location inside the stylish Dubai Edition hotel.

Nothing was going to stop this vibrant, licensed, fine-dining Indian restaurant from bringing a taste of ‘New India’ to Dubai. But does the new Masti still live up to its name?

Masti, which stands for ‘fun and mischief’, is known for its imaginative reinterpretation of authentic Indian cuisine and daring cocktail creations.

Since our recent Tuesday dinner here, we’ve found ourselves recommending this creative-yet-authentic, family-friendly-yet-romantic restaurant to just about everyone we’ve spoken to. Here’s why…

Tucked away on the first floor of Downtown’s Edition Hotel, a mirrored corridor bursting with colour leads into a small dining room with an open kitchen that is surrounded by floor-to-ceiling mosaic orange lights. With no more than five tables, the first restaurant space offers an intimate and almost theatrical dining experience.

The main dining room boasts a cosy terrace overlooking Dubai Mall, a colourful bar with the iconic stained glass elephant as the centrepiece, and plush velvet seating. This is Masti, there’s no such thing as too much.

Start with the truffle khakhra (Dhs35), crispy roti served with a creamy mushroom and truffle dip, before looking down at the menu.

Every dish was unexpectedly presented. The avocado ceviche pani puri (Dhs75), five served on a bed of black beans, is easily one of Masti’s signature dishes and for good reason. It’s a delicious twist to the classic pani puri with guacamole, pomegranate, and leche de tigre served in a delicate pastry cup and a jug of coriander, chilli, and tamarind dressing. All in one (perhaps not the dish for a first date), a boisterous explosion of sweet, sour, and tangy leaves us wanting more.

The vada bao (Dhs85) is a playful reimagining of the popular Indian street food, vada pav. Two warm and fluffy bao buns come filled with a spiced potato patty, ghati masala, and a tamarind chutney-filled pipette that, when squeezed, fills the bao with a moist twang. Without intending, all our starters were vegetarian.

Despite being a Tuesday, the atmosphere is bright and inviting, with live music from around 8pm.

I’d happily bathe in the Chungdi malai prawn curry (Dhs175). Four large prawns are served in a mild coconut-based sauce, it feels richly indulgent although, the spices could have done with being cooked beforehand to release the flavours a bit more. Make sure to soak up every last drop with the garlic naan (Dhs25).

The tandoori chicken (Dhs165), which came recommended by our waitress, isn’t something we would have normally ordered but, for this dish, we’d do so again. Note to self: not all Indian food has to be curry. Pieces of chicken are crisp and smoky without being dry, served over smoked ghee, and elevated with pickled red onions and a heady mint raita.

Verdict: Cheap and cheerful? No. Worth every dirham? Undeniably. Masti is well-suited to its new location and continues to take hospitality, presentation, and taste very seriously. We’d return tomorrow in a heartbeat.

Masti, The Edition Hotel, Downtown Dubai. Mon to Thu 12.30pm to 1am, Fri 12.30pm to 2am, Sat and Sun Brunch 1pm to 4pm or 2pm to 5pm. Tel: (800) 627 84 @mastidubai