This is a true testament to the fact that winter in Dubai has come and passed, although this year summer is taking its time to arrive. The famous Ripe Market at Academy Park was due to close its proverbial doors for the summer on Sunday April 30, but has just announced it will now run until Sunday May 14.

In a statement the Ripe team said: “The Ripe Market Academy Park has extended to 14 May 2023. This is the last chance to catch your favourite small businesses outside under the lush green palms. We are delighted to announce this season extension following our best season yet, Dubai’s favourite market has something for everyone, featuring an incredible line-up of food, shopping experiences, live entertainment, and fun activities. Open from 9am to 9pm on Saturday and 9am until 7pm on Sunday.”

However, even after this date the indoor markets will still be available to us, and of course, there are other fantastic outdoor markets in Dubai to check out.

What can you find at Ripe Market?

If you still haven’t managed to make it out to Ripe Market before, expect fun activities, curio shops and homegrown brands. This season’s partners include the likes of Just Play UAE and Padel Park Dubai which means everybody has some form of entertainment.

The community-led business was founded in 2011 with the idea to to support home-grown businesses who were looking to launch and grow their business in the UAE.

You can also catch the Ripe Market at Reform Social and Grill which takes place on the last Sunday of every month.

Other outdoor markets to check out in Dubai

If you love your outdoor markets, there are still plenty open for the foreseeable future.

Vibes by The Bay will stay open until May 2023, while The Dubai Flea Market will be hosting an Eid-themed Night market at the Barsha Pond Park on April 22 from 4pm onwards.

Ripe Market, Police Academy Park, Al Sufouh, Sat from 9am to 9pm and Sun from 9am to 7pm, until May 14. Tel: (0)4 315 7000. ripemarketme.com

Images: Social and supplied