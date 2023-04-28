Two Sheikhs will occupy the positions of First and Second Deputy Rulers of Dubai…

Pioneering so many frontiers of growth and development, Dubai represents an expansive political state to govern. And having the right leaders in place has always been a central part of the Emirate’s, and indeed the nation’s, success story.

It’s these factors that were likely at the core of the decision to grow the leadership team with new senior state officials in Dubai.

By royal decree

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE has issued Decree No. 21 of 2023, appointing two brand new Deputy Rulers of Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was previously the sole Deputy Ruler of Dubai and has been honoured with the title of First Deputy Ruler of Dubai. The Decree also made provisions that His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum would now sit as the Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

HH Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is the tenth son of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and currently holds the position of UAE Deputy Prime Minister and UAE Minister of Finance as well as being chairman of Dubai Media Incorporated.

HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum currently sits as the chairman of the Dubai Media Council.

