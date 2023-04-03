From Khabib Nurmagomedov to Scott Mills…

Scott Mills

British radio DJ Scott Mills has been celebrating his birthday, which he shares with his father Pete, in the capital. Scott and his family were spotted at Emirates Palace hotel, Antonia restaurant on Saadiyat Island, and Hakkasan Abu Dhabi before visiting Dubai.

Khabib Nurmagomedov

Russian former UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov was invited over for iftar by HH Sheikh Hamdan earlier this week. He shared a snap from the evening thanking Sheikh Hamdan for his hospitality.

Stacey Solomon

Brit singer and TV presenter Stacey Solomon and husband and actor Joe Swash are currently vacationing in Abu Dhabi for the first time as a family of six. For the first day, the family explored Warner Bros theme park and watched the sunset from the beach.

Maisie Smith

English actress Maisie Smith and The Wanted singer Max George are currently enjoying some winter sun in the capital. The couple has been spotted enjoying date night at Hakkasan restaurant as well some pampering at Bellacure Beauty Lounge.

