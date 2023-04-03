Visitors are asked to come prepared and dress modestly…

With an open-door policy, the stunning Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Abu Dhabi welcomes visitors from around the globe and up to 50,000 worshippers daily.

The mosque previously provided abayas for visitors to rent, free-of-charge, however the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque centre no longer provides these.

Visitors are asked to come prepared and dressed modestly, respecting the mosque manners, or can buy an abaya from the shop for Dhs45.

What is the dress code?

Women should be covered with loose, non-transparent clothing and a headscarf or hijab. While men should wear full-length or three-quarter-length trousers, and no t-shirts or vest tops.

Be sure to wear shoes that cover the toes, no flip flops or sandals with the toes on show.

Here are the official mosque manners taken from the Sheikh Zayed Mosque website:

About Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque…

The largest mosque in the UAE, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, is easily one of the most beautiful mosques in the world. With a total of 82 domes and over 1,000 columns and surrounded by reflective pools, just the sight of the mosque takes your breath away.

From marbled halls to gold-plated chandeliers, mosaic artwork to amethyst-and-jasper-embedded columns, the place of worship is a sight to behold.

Sheikh Zayed Mosque was the vision of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan – the Founding Father of the UAE.

The guided tours of the holy site are extremely popular with both Muslim and non-Muslim visitors.

Planning to visit soon?

Visiting hours during the holy month of Ramadan are as follows:

First 20 days: Saturday to Thursday, 10am to 6pm and 9.30pm to 1am; Fridays 3pm to 6pm and 9.30pm to 1am.

Final 10 days: Saturday to Thursday, 10am to 6pm, Fridays, 3pm to 6pm.

Prior booking isn’t required but you can book your tour online here: visit.szgmc.gov.ae

