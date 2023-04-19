From slick nightclubs to dazzling new lounges and intimate haute hangouts…

Looking for a new watering hole to mix up your drinking circuit? With a new year comes a slew of new bars in Dubai to try. Whether it’s an underground drinking den or a sleek rooftop with incredible views, these are the best new bars in Dubai you need to try.

Above Eleven A Bangkok institution since 2012, Above Eleven, serves a menu of fine Japanese Peruvian fusion flavours, colourful cocktails and a top array of live tunes that range from salsa nights to a rotation of live DJs. The industrial-chic interior comes with exposed brickwork and large windows that will make the most of the stunning skyline views. Huge trees, dim lighting, and pops of teal and ruby are sure to pack Above Eleven with Instagrammable moments. The website also promises key features such as a garden maze in the entrance as well as a large outdoor terrace, so we reckon this might just be our new favourite sundowner spot in the winter months. Above Eleven, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, The Palm open daily 4pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 666 1420 @aboveelevendubai Helipad by Frozen Cherry Beloved Beirut-born Frozen Cherry is here, and is going straight to the top of our sundowner list. Helipad by Frozen Cherry has officially opened its doors and is located on Festival City Mall’s south helipad. Guests can enjoy fabulous themed nights and funky music alongside master mixology, making for an iconic sundowners spot. Helipad by Frozen Cherry, Dubai Festival City Mall’s South helipad, open Mon to Fri 4pm to 2am and Sat Sun 4pm to 3am. Tel: (0)52 469 7349 dubaifestivalcity.com Seven Tales Izakaya-style speakeasy bar 7 Tales is located on the upper floor of Jason Atherton’s new restaurant, City Social. 7 Tales boasts funky design elements including a bespoke, effervescent graffiti wall and ceiling by talented graffiti artist, Gary Yong. Guests will enjoy a selection of specialist Japanese gin, whiskey, sake, and cocktails exclusively handcrafted by the talented bar team as well as Asian-inspired bar bites from the kitchen. 7 Tales at City Social Dubai, Grosvenor House, Dubai Marina, Mon to Thur 5pm to 2am, Fri to Sat 5pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 402 2222. citysocialdubai.com Mi Amie

Last month, the gorgeous new rooftop bar Mi Amie made its debut at Jumeirah Emirates Towers, bringing some new energy and vibrance to Dubai’s Financial Centre. As the name suggests, this lofty new drinking den draws its inspiration from the colourful hotspots of Miami, fused with bright Art Deco features. Open daily from 5pm, it’s set to be a sought-after sundowner spot as well as the perfect place to party.

Mi Amie Dubai, Level 1, Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel, Trade Centre 2, Dubai, 5pm to 2am daily, Tel: (0)4 319 8567, miamiedubai.com

Ria

Taking over the famous Breeze at Club Vista Mare. Ría comes from Addmind Hospitality, the team behind Bar Du Port, Iris and La Mezcaleria amongst many others. It is an upscale beachside drinking and dining destination. The elegant beachfront spot promises a menu of flavourful beach eats inspired by the sun-soaked shores of the Mediterranean. While it may be adopting a more upscale look and feel than its former occupant, everyone is welcome at Ría. Whether you’re visiting with the family, for a date night, or with mates for a fun evening out. It’s even pet-friendly, so your four-legged foodie doesn’t have to miss out.

Ría, Club Vista Mare, 11am to 2am Sun to Thurs, 11am to 3am Fri and Sat. @riarestaurantbar

Voyage by Amelia

Amelia Lounge is a jaw-dropping spot for partying in an incredible setting. Now the brand has unveiled a secret room upstairs, called Voyage by Amelia, and it’s an exclusive club you’re going to want to be a part of. Accessed via a private elevator, it’s a secret spot for those in the know. A vintage train station-inspired bar sits central, with the walls framed by retro windows and dreamlike art. The venue’s dedication to the 1920s steampunk era continues with plush velvet vintage-inspired furniture designed to resemble retro pieces of luggage, heightening the senses of space and time. Open every Thursday to Saturday from 11pm until the early hours, the musical focus will be deep house, ensuring the vibe is always on point.

Voyage by Amelia, Amelia Lounge, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Thur to Sat from 11pm till late, Tel: (0)4 328 2805, @voyagebyamelia

Onda

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pierchic (@pierchicdubai)

If you’re always looking for the perfect sundowner spot in Dubai, look no further. Dubai’s ultimate bucketlist restaurant, Pierchic has a stunning new bar. Located roughly halfway up the pier, on an elevated platform suspended above the sea, Onda is an intimate area which offers panoramic views of Dubai and the open ocean. A central bar and DJ booth sets the vibe, where guests can enjoy a special aperitivo menu and glasses of bubbles and spritz. It’s the perfect sundowner spot to while away, as the stunning open-air terrace serves up a truly charming and intimate experience. There’s no need to reserve a spot, Onda is open daily from 4pm to 8pm, so just walk in and find a seat by the bar.

Onda by Pierchic, Jumeirah Al Qasr, daily 4pm to 8pm. Tel: (800) 323 232. @pierchicdubai

The Tap House, Dubai Hills

Award-winning gastropub, The Tap House has opened its third branch in Dubai Hills Business Park. The pub offers a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere with one of the largest selections of draft drinks in town along with delicious European and Asian cuisine. The bar opened just last month and offers the quintessential Tap House dining and pub experience. The drinks menu will feature an impressive selection of signature drafts along with expertly crafted drinks. If you’re staying for a meal, guests can expect a wide variety of all your favourite pub grub.

The Tap House, Dubai Hills Business Park, Mon to Thu 12pm to 12am, Fri 12pm to 1am, 9am to 1am Sat, 9am to 12am Sun. @thetaphousedubaihills

Attiko

Attiko is the name of a sleek new restaurant and lounge brought to you by the team behind Sushisamba, Aura Skypool and Drift Beach Dubai; Sunset Hospitality Group. The sleek space offers brilliant views of Palm Jumeirah and beyond from its 31st floor location of W Dubai – Mina Seyahi. On the menu, guests can expect a range of modern and classic Pan-Asian dishes as well as an extensive menu of international beer, wine and handcrafted cocktails. Open each evening, guests can enjoy tasty bites and drinks in a vibrant atmosphere, with DJs spinning deep, soulful, energetic music.

Attiko, W Dubai – Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, 4pm to 2am daily. Tel:(0)4 350 9983, theattiko.com

Honeycomb Hi-Fi

From the creators of Miss Lily’s and Indochine in the UAE comes Honeycomb Hi-Fi a new, homegrown concept. With a big focus on music, it’s described as a first-of-its-kind listening bar in the city. Inside, it’s got the feel of a secret record store for audiophiles in the know, with a High-Fidelity sound system, minimalistic interiors and dim lighting. Found on the second floor of the Pullman Hotel Downtown, inside Flip Side Record crew from Alserkal Avenue have curated a great showcase of vinyl collectables and classics to browse or purchase. Aside from vinyl, there are also music-related books, magazines and Honeycomb Hi-Fi merchandise for sale. Alongside the main room, guests can also visit ‘The Gallery,’ a smaller, elevated space and ‘The Garden,’ an industrial-looking terrace. The rotation of DJs and music curators is diverse and guests can expect anything on the turntables from electronic to jazz, soul and world music.

Honeycomb Hi-Fi, Pullman Hotel Downtown, 8pm to 2am, Tues to Sun. Tel: (0)4 412 6666, @honeycombhifi

CouCou

CouCou Dubai is perched 52 stories high on the top floor of the Palm Tower, where you’ll also find The View at The Palm. Self-described as ‘a place where you leave your inhibitions at ground level,’ this gorgeous new rooftop is a stunning new addition to The Palm’s drinking scene. Whether it’s sundowners with a view, a romantic evening date or a big night out with your besties, CouCou offers it all.