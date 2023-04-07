The Ramadan Arcade is back at Manarat Al Saadiyat
Games, art, suhour and mates, what’s not to love…
The Ramadan Accade Manarat Al Saadiyat has to be one of our favourite Holy Month activations in the capital and it’s back adding a fluttering beat to the heart of the emirate’s culture crucible for two consecutive weekends, starting right now.
Operating between 9pm and 2am on the weekends of April 6 to 9 and April 13 to 16, visitors can enjoy such gaming thrills as PlayStation, VR and retro arcade classics *smashes Blanka electric shock button*.
Entrance is just Dhs50.
Artistic tendencies
There are also daily musical performances, including a Ramadan concert by Bait Al Oud and a Malid performance. Of course there are art installations to muse over — interactive photo booths and DIY-themed workshops.
And all visitors also get free access to Manarat Al Saadiyat’s ongoing exhibitions including — ‘ The Shot: Photography Through Time’ — which is a photographic jaunt through the power and beauty of the captured image, with a special highlight on the work of regional masters.
And for a special sort of Suhoor, elite culinary concept ‘Not a Space’ is back at the Manarat, so too is Not (so) Guilty and there are tickets to the bun show, courtesy of Burger 28.
When is a space not a space?
Not A Space is probably best known for its ‘word of mouth’ desert pop-ups, singularly cool, made-for-Insta hang hubs with food trucks and cosy cotch nooks. But their latest space, or rather Not A Space, is a majlis, though it’s not called Not a Majlis this year — that’s in Dubai’s Madinat Jumeirah, although this Abu Dhabi location in actuality, and for the sake of clarity, is both a space and in form and purpose, a pretty funky massive majlis.
Saadiyat Island. Day pass Dhs50. April 6 to 9 and April 13 to 16, 9pm to 2am. @manaratalsaadiyat
Images: Provided/Instagram