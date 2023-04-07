Games, art, suhour and mates, what’s not to love…

The Ramadan Accade Manarat Al Saadiyat has to be one of our favourite Holy Month activations in the capital and it’s back adding a fluttering beat to the heart of the emirate’s culture crucible for two consecutive weekends, starting right now.

Operating between 9pm and 2am on the weekends of April 6 to 9 and April 13 to 16, visitors can enjoy such gaming thrills as PlayStation, VR and retro arcade classics *smashes Blanka electric shock button*.

Entrance is just Dhs50.

Artistic tendencies

There are also daily musical performances, including a Ramadan concert by Bait Al Oud and a Malid performance. Of course there are art installations to muse over — interactive photo booths and DIY-themed workshops.

And all visitors also get free access to Manarat Al Saadiyat’s ongoing exhibitions including — ‘ The Shot: Photography Through Time’ — which is a photographic jaunt through the power and beauty of the captured image, with a special highlight on the work of regional masters.

And for a special sort of Suhoor, elite culinary concept ‘Not a Space’ is back at the Manarat, so too is Not (so) Guilty and there are tickets to the bun show, courtesy of Burger 28.

When is a space not a space?

Not A Space is probably best known for its ‘word of mouth’ desert pop-ups, singularly cool, made-for-Insta hang hubs with food trucks and cosy cotch nooks. But their latest space, or rather Not A Space, is a majlis, though it’s not called Not a Majlis this year — that’s in Dubai’s Madinat Jumeirah, although this Abu Dhabi location in actuality, and for the sake of clarity, is both a space and in form and purpose, a pretty funky massive majlis.

Saadiyat Island. Day pass Dhs50. April 6 to 9 and April 13 to 16, 9pm to 2am. @manaratalsaadiyat

Images: Provided/Instagram