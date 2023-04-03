Two bridges and one tunnel…

One of the glorious aspects of living in Dubai is that the road system is always improving, this time it is with the introduction of new bridges. On Sunday, April second, The Road and Transport Authority announced the opening of two bridges and one tunnel, as part of a massive improvement project. The Falcon Interchange Improvement Project is located in the Shindagha area of Dubai, between Al Khaleej Street, Khalid Bin Al Waleed Road, and Al Ghubaiba Road. The bridges and tunnel will span over 2.3 kilometres and will be able to hold over 27,000 cars per hour.

From the northern side, the bridges are connected by the Infinity Bridge and Al Shindagha Tunnel, which will link up with the bridges that are currently under construction at the junction of the Sheikh Rashid Road and Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed on the southern side.

More to come under the Falcon’s wing

The Falcon Interchange Improvement Project is only a segment that happens to fall in Al Shindagha Corridor Improvement Project which spans across Sheikh Rashid Road, Al Mina Street, Al Khaleej Street, and Cairo Street.

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, said that the improvement of the Falcon Interchange enables a smooth traffic flow along the Al Shindagha corridor. It also aims to increase the capacity, efficiency, and traffic safety of these two roads. It also offers entry and exit points to Mina Rashid (Port Rashid), and additional parking spaces beneath the new bridge to serve the area.

The project will also seek to improve four point eight kilometres of road with the upgrading of the surface junctions on Jumeirah Road, Al Mina Street, and Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah Street. The construction of two pedestrian bridges will also be underway. One on Sheikh Rashid Road and the other on Al Mina Street. The project also covers the installation of road lighting, traffic systems, rainwater drainage networks, and irrigation system networks.

