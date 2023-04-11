56 of the most unmissable Abu Dhabi iftars for Ramadan 2023

Just the very best ways to break your fast in the capital…

During Ramadan, iftar is the meal served at sunset to break the long day of fasting (the word literally means ‘break fast’). You’ll find a rich variety of iftar opportunities scattered across the city over the Holy Month, each with their own unique culinary offerings and ambience. To help you make sense and navigate this collection, we’ve put together a list of some of the best options for 2023.

And even if you’re not fasting, iftars are a great entry point for learning and sharing in how others experience this very special time of year. Ramadan Kareem Abu Dhabi…

99 Sushi Restaurant & Bar

The iftar menu features 12 glorious courses, a suite of the award-winning concept’s much-loved signatures. Highlights include wagyu gyozas, tiger prawn tempura and 99 foie and truffle nigiri.

Four Seasons Hotel, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, sunset to 9pm, Dhs235 per person. Tel: (0)2 672 3333. @99sushibaruae

The Abu Dhabi Edition

Arguably one of the capital’s most exciting iftar offerings this year, enjoy distinctive Ramadan dishes with special guest chef Sara Aqel within Market at Edition. Every Thursday and Friday, the celebrated Jordanian chef (previously of Fi’lia Dubai and Torno Subito in Dubai) personally serves a sumptuous cuisine, including fatoush, chicken shish tawook and lamb kofta before delving into mighty main courses such as aloo gobi, prawn harra and butter chicken. Plus kunafa, umm Ali, Turkish delight and black sesame mousse to finish.

The Abu Dhabi Edition, sunset to 9.30pm, Dhs195 per person. Tel: (0)2 208 0000. @abudhabiedition

Al Ain Equestrian Shooting & Golf Club

Enjoy a lavish Arabic buffet at Al Rikab restaurant while soothing sounds from a live lute player waft through the venue.

Al Ain Equestrian Shooting & Golf Club, sunset to 8pm, Dhs89 per person, Dhs45 for children. Tel: (056) 580 1564. aesgc.com

Al Ain Zoo

Here’s a fast-breaking feast with a twist. Dine in the watchful gaze of lions and giraffes at Al Ain Zoo. It’s an eclusive Ramadan dinner with the best guests ever.

Al Ain Zoo, from sunset, Dhs3,360 for six guests. online.alainzoo.ae

Al Wathba A Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa

Take your iftar to a serene setting by breaking your fast at Al Wathba, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa’s stunning desert camp. Bask in the beautiful natural landscape and dine beneath the stars, where you’ll enjoy gourmet dishes and live cooking stations of both Arabic and international cuisines, alongside the gentle melodies of the live Qanoon entertainment. Your magical desert iftar will start at 6pm and end at 11pm, costing Dhs195 per person.

Al Wathba, A Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa, Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Desert iftar 6pm to 11pm, Dhs195, Spa treatment from 11am to 10pm, 75 mins Dhs570. Tel: (0)2 204 4553, marriott.com

Andaz Capital Gate Abu Dhabi

Head to the 18th floor of Abu Dhabi’s famous leaning tower and make your way inside Franco-Arab signature restaurant Cyan Brasserie for an extravagant iftar buffet served alongside alluring Abu Dhabi cityscape views. Cyan is also offering the a la carte menu if you wish.

Andaz Capital Gate Abu Dhabi, from sunset to 10pm, Dhs195. Tel: (056) 544 8158. @andazabudhabi

Louvre Abu Dhabi (Aptitude Cafe)

Sat amongst some of the world’s most celebrated art, guests are invited to the Aptitude Cafe this Ramadan where artful evenings will be served throughout the week. On Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays you’ll be able to break your fast with a three-course iftar set menu (Dhs165), featuring middle eastern and international cuisines. While Thursdays and Fridays will see the cafe host an a la carte celebration of Mediterranean street food and regional souk cultures with Manoushe nights on Tuesdays.

Louvre Abu Dhabi, Aptitude Cafe, Wed, Sat, Sun, 6pm to 12.30am, Dhs165. Thu, Fri 6pm to 11pm Manoushe Night. Fouqets, daily, Dhs390 set menu. louvreabudhabi.ae

Assymetri

Assymetri at Yas Plaza Hotels is offering a traditional Arabic iftar buffet with a choice of mezze, barbecue bites and desserts. Group discounts available.

Radisson Blu, Yas Island, Yas Plaza Hotels, from sunset, Dhs159 per person, half price for children aged six to 12 years. Under-sixes free. Tel: (0)2 656 2000. @radissonbluyas

Cafe 302

Offering a regionally reflective, traditional sort of buffet iftar — Cafe 302 has got all the classics, soups and salads, healthy starters, an ouzi station, grills, desserts, Ramadan beverages and more. All for just Dhs159 (oh and they also offer take away iftars too).

Al Maha Arjaan by Rotana, Al Danah, from sundown throughout Ramadan. Tel: (02) 610 6688, @cafe302

Capital Majlis

Whether you’re celebrating with family, friends, or colleagues, the Capital Majlis is the place to be this holy month. The magical majlis is returning to the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) this Ramadan with their ever-popular iftar and suhoor, with live entertainment, shisha, traditional buffet-style feasts, and more. Break your fast in the stunning surroundings of the Capital Majlis with the Arabian Nights iftar. The buffet-style dinner takes place daily from 6pm to 8.30pm featuring an impressive buffet complete with an array of desserts and a selection of refreshing Ramadan juices. Iftar is priced at Dhs185 per person, Dhs92.50 for children aged between six and 12 years old, and free for children under five.

Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, Abu Dhabi. Free parking at Capital Plaza parking. From March 23. Iftar 6pm to 8.30pm, suhoor 10pm to 3am. Tel:(0)2 4064972. capitalmajlis.ae

Deerfields Mall

There’s a lot going on at Deefield’s Mall this Ramadan — in addition to the glittering line up of restaurants to break your fast in; there’s a Ramadan night market (8pm to 1am) with an exotic collection of homegrown retailers, artisanal crafty stuff and beauty products; opportunities to shop and win; and the Layali Ramadan sales with up to 90 per cent off in stores across the mall.

Emirates BioFarm

The Emirates Bio Farm is the UAE’s largest organic farm and this Ramadan they are inviting guests to enjoy a unique iftar experience. Break your fast in a fully functioning greenhouse, just steps away from where the vegetables grow. Expect traditional dishes with a real farmer’s twist such as pumpkin kibbeh or beetroot muttabal. Before breaking your fast, ride through the farm on a tractor ride through the fields and learn all about organic farming. You will even be able to pick your own vegetables.

Emirates Bio Farm, Abu Dhabi, Dhs180 per person, Dhs80 for children below 12. Make your bookings here.

Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental

Head for The Majlis by the Sea, a Ramadan tent with glittering views across the Abu Dhabi skyline. This Arabian-inspired contemporary tent offers luxury hospitality, serving world-class Arabic cuisine, via an international buffet, and live Arabic musical entertainment.

Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, 6pm to 9pm, Dhs325. Tel:(0)2 690 8888 @mo_emiratespalace

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr

The Fairmont Bab Al Bahr Al Andalus Ramadan experience returns this year as CuiScene, Marco’s Italian, and Mazaj Bab Al Bahr join forces to host a sophisticated iftar buffet, created by culinary head chef Ayoub Makdissi and his team.

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Abu Dhabi, sunset to 9pm, Dhs285 per person. Tel: (0)2 654 3333. @fairmontbabalbahr

Fouquet’s Abu Dhabi

At Louvre Abu Dhabi, Fouquet’s hosts a traditional iftar menu with French twists on firm favourites such as lentil soup with truffle foam and sharing-style mezze plates of roasted cauliflower, eggplant confit, pine nut burrata and cucumber salad and Cecina de León snails Provençal.

Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, throughout the day, Dhs390 per person. Tel: (0)2 205 4200. @fouquets.abudhabi

Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi

The Four Seasons Abu Dhabi Liwa Tent promises a flavourful five-star iftar that can be enjoyed indoors or alfresco. Expect gourmet cuisine prepared by Executive Chef Christian Buenrostro, traditional entertainment with a wide selection of shisha and captivating live performances.

Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi, from sunset, Dhs310 per person. Tel: (0)2 333 2222. @fsabudhabi

Garage

Garage at W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island hosts iftar with a wide selection of international cuisine, including Malaysian martabak with beef, chicken shawarma, Arabic spice salmon, butter chicken, lamb ouzi, and more. Look out for a particularly special collab taking place from April 12 to 16 when chef Ahmet Dede, the talented owner of Dede at The Customs House – a Michelin-starred Turkish restaurant in Ireland, prepares an exclusive iftar menu for Dhs295.

W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, sunset to 9pm, Dhs245 (regular iftar), Dhs295 (chef Ahmet Dede collab). Tel: (0)2 656 0000. @wabudhabi

Ginger

A family-friendly iftar buffet of Middle Eastern and international cuisines with live cooking stations and a superb dessert display.

Park Rotana Abu Dhabi, from sunset, Dhs189 per person, Dhs99 for children seven to 12 years. Tel: (0)2 657 3317. rotana.com

Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi

At Grand Hyatt, you can enjoy the varied delights of the popular Sahha buffet this Holy Month. With selections kept fresh through three different rotating menus — guests can break their fast with a range of hot and cold mezze, you’ll find grand gastronomy from Arabian, Asian and Indian cuisines. Beverages come in the form of traditional Ramadan juices, laban airan, kamar al deen, jellab, tamer hindi and karkad.

Grand Hyatt, Abu Dhabi, W Corniche road. Served 6.30pm to 10.30pm throughout Ramadan, Dhs220 per person. Tel: (02) 510 1234, or email: ramadan.grandhyattabudhabi@hyatt.com

Grills @ Chill’O

An alfresco iftar ideal for families and friends with award-winning Levantine cuisine featuring live stations serving seafood and mixed grills. A live oud performance provides the mellow entertainment.

Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche, 6.30pm to 9.30pm, Dhs265 per person. Tel: (056) 9977408. @sofitelabudhabicorniche

Hakkasan

For Dhs328 per person, sample the best of Hakkasan for iftar, including classic dim sum, roast duck wrap, and soft-shell crab, with wok fried prime rib beef, and crispy golden prawns, seasonal veg and char sui chicken fried rice. Fruit blend soft drinks are additional.

Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental Abu Dhabi, sunset to 8pm, Dhs328 per person (minimum of two people. Tel: (0)2 690 7939. @hakkasanabudhabi

House of Pops (via Deliveroo)

As a special treat for the month of Ramadan, House of Pops has put together a very chill little fast-breaking kit. It’s a collection of 36 chocolate-dipped ice cream mouthfuls (with flavours such as coconut, passion fruit, and strawberry), it’s Dhs189 for the lot and you can order via the website or through Deliveroo.

Jebel Hafit Desert Park Pura Eco Retreat

A pretty special iftar takes place at the remarkable UNESCO World Heritage site in Al Ain at Jebel Hafit Desert Park Pura Eco Retreat. Experience a delectable Arabic culinary spread, including lamb threed and chicken kabsa as you take in this magical mountain backdrop. Spend time exploring this archaeological wonder, all whilst dining under the stars.

Jebel Hafit Desert Park Pura Eco Retreat, Al Ain, sunset to 9.30pm, Dhs129. Tel: (050) 774 1639. @jebelhafitdesertpark

Jing Asia

The iftar buffet features Arabic dishes, including dates, soups, and salads as well as a variety of hearty main courses and decadent desserts, all served alongside an array of pan Asian cuisine.

Crowne Plaza Hotel, Yas Island, Yas Plaza Hotels, from sunset, Dhs159 per person, half price for children aged six to 12. Under-sixes free. Tel: (0)2 656 3000. @jingasiayasisland

Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort

At beautiful restaurant Tean, guests can dive into a four-course Levantine menu fan favourites such as red lentil soup, beetroot hummus, kibbeh, mezze, cheese sambousek, shish kebab and more. The menu also includes traditional teas and juices, selection of succulent dates and dry fruits as well as a wide array of Arabic sweets.

Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort, sunset to 8pm, Dhs198 per person. Tel: (811) 4342. @jumeirahsaadiyat

Kuzbara

Take your seat in beautiful all-day dining restaurant Kuzbara and soak up the sounds of the live oud player before diving into a traditional iftar buffet with live cooking stations, Arabic dishes as well as a variety of international options.

Marriott Downtown Abu Dhabi, from sunset, Dhs190, Dhs95 for children six to 11. Under-fives free. Tel: (0)2 304 7777. @marriottdowntownad

Layali Al Baraka

This Ramadan, Conrad Abu Dhabi at Etihad Towers’ traditional iftar venue, a gloriusly-festive repurposed ballroom called Layali Al Baraka has been given the incredible boost of featuring, locally based culinary legend Chef Khulood Atiq. Experience the wonder of a true Emirati Ramadan, with pristine local cuisine and the opportunity to win holidays, dinner and more.

Conrad Abu Dhabi at Etihad Towers, West Corniche, daily from sunset, Dhs180 (week one and four of ramadan) to Dhs210 (week two and three). conradabudhabi.com

Le Meridien Abu Dhabi

The Village transforms into the ideal setting this Ramadan, with iftar fit for a Sheikh. Break fast with traditional dates and sweets, hot soup, an assortment of breads and pastries, a selection of fresh salads, Arabic mezze and mixed grills and desserts. Group packages available.

Le Meridien Abu Dhabi, from sunset, Dhs189 per person. Tel: (056) 688 5361. @lemeridienabudhabi

Li Beirut

Conrad Abu Dhabi at Etihad Towers’ other regionally inspired iftar impresario — Li Beirut is serving up its trademark top tier mezze, juicy grilled kebabs and traditional Lebanese desserts. There’s also a suhoor option with sisha from 9pm to 11pm.

Conrad Abu Dhabi at Etihad Towers, West Corniche, daily from sunset, Dhs240. conradabudhabi.com

LPM Restaurant & Bar

Enjoy a four-course meal, which includes soup, dates, a selection of four shared starters, one main course, one dessert, and additional side dishes. Favourites include burrata with cherry tomatoes and basil, warm prawns with olive oil, marinated lamb cutlets and the homemade rigatoni pasta. Dessert options include crème brulee, and the new apricot pistachio filo pie.

LPM Restaurant & Bar, The Galleria, Al Maryah Island, 6pm to 8pm, Dhs250 per person. Tel: (0)2 6929600. @lpmabudhabi

The National Aquarium

In partnership with Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, The National Aquarium is hosting an underwater iftar on April 10 and 11. Food is catered by the culinary team from the Shangi-La who showcase flavours from across the region.

The National Aquarium, Al Qana Rabdan, bookings to be made 48 hours in advance, Dhs600 per person. thenationalaquarium.ae

Manarat Al Saadiyat

The Ramadan Accade Manarat Al Saadiyat has to be one of our favourite Holy Month activations in the capital and it’s back adding a fluttering beat to the heart of the emirate’s culture crucible for two consecutive weekends, starting right now. Operating between 9pm and 2am on the weekends of April 6 to 9 and April 13 to 16, visitors can enjoy such gaming thrills as PlayStation, VR and retro arcade classics *smashes Blanka electric shock button*. There are also daily musical performances, including a Ramadan concert by Bait Al Oud and a Malid performance. Of course there are art installations to muse over — interactive photo booths and DIY-themed workshops. And for a special sort of Suhoor, elite culinary concept ‘Not a Space’ is back at the Manarat, so too is Not (so) Guilty and there are tickets to the bun show, courtesy of Burger 28.

Saadiyat Island. Day pass Dhs50. April 6 to 9 and April 13 to 16, 9pm to 2am. @manaratalsaadiyat

Niri Restaurant + Bar

The Modern Japanese concept serves a special three-course iftar menu curated by head chef and sushi master, Yasuyuki Takemoto. Highlight dishes include whole grilled sea bream, preserved lemon and mitsuba, sweet corn tempura, ponzu and shichimi, a sesame soya beef and a beautiful pistachio cheesecake.

Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Al Saadiyat Island, sunset to 10.30pm (weekdays), sunset to 11.30pm (weekends), Dhs200 per person (minimum of two people). Tel: (0)2 546 8886. @niriabudhabi

Oleo

All-day dining Olea is offering an Arabic and Mediterranean-inspired iftar experience during the Holy Month of Ramadan. You can dine al fresco on the terrace with mesmerising views of the sparkling Arabian Gulf, or inside in the luxurious dining room. For your meal, expect a number of live stations offering dishes such as tagine, baklawa, kunafa, fresh seafood, juicy barbecue grills, carved roast beef, homemade pastas, spicy Indian curries and more.

It is available from 6pm to 11pm during Ramadan. For adults, it’s Dhs250 and for children ages six to 12, it’s Dhs125.

For inquiries and bookings, contact the team on 02 498 8888 or email restaurant.saadiyat@stregis.com

Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi

Celebrate Ramadan with a sumptuous Arabian Nights-themed iftar under the stars. Expect a Bedouin-style feast that includes regional signatures such as lamb ouzi, veal harees and Moroccan tajine.

Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi, from sunset, Dhs320 per person. Tel: (0)2 407 1234. @parkhyattad

Pearl Lounge

Pearl Lounge is offering the choice of tradition set menus or a la carte flexibility this Ramadan. Your regionally-inspired dining selection includes a mixed Arabian cheese platter; delicate lamb kibbeh; fluffy falafel; and premium flame-cooked fare straight from the charcoal grill. To go alongside the date-commenced dining, your evening serenade is provided by traditional oud players, and of course shisha service is available. The specialist drink menu comprises of laban airan, kamar al deen, jellab, tamer hindi and karkad.

Served between 6pm and 2am, the iftar set menu is priced at Dhs240, the suhoor set menu just Dhs150. Tel: (02) 510 1234, or email: ramadan.grandhyattabudhabi@hyatt.com

Pura Eco Retreat Jubail Island Abu Dhabi

Dine under a canopy of stars with the stunning mangroves beside you as you enjoy a gourmet selection from Iranian to Emirati, Indian and International favourites at the wonderful Pura Eco Retreat on Jubail Island.

Pura Eco Retreat Jubail Island Abu Dhabi, sunset to 9pm, Dhs175. Tel: (050) 383 7878. @staypura

Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort Al Ain

Flavours restaurant serves up a wide variety of cuisines such as Arabic, Indian, Western and Asian. Look out for the buy-one-iftar-get-one-free limited-time offer.

Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort Al Ain, sunset to 10pm, Dhs149 per person. Tel: (050) 663 6498. @radissonblualain

Rangoli

During the month of Ramadan, Yas Island Rotana presents an unforgettable iftar experience from Choices and Rangoli restaurants. Both restaurants will come together to offer guests a variety of tasty dishes that celebrate global cuisines. After a reflective day, the grand iftar meal with traditional Indian tandoor grills and Ramadan-inspired drinks is a lovely spot to gather with your nearest and dearest. Live cooking stations feature dishes including the popular ouzi, samosa chaat and shawarma, while for the main course, guests can delight in Lamb harees, biriyanis, and chicken saloona.

Yas Island Rotana, Yas Island, March 23 to April 22, Dhs 179 per person, children below 6 eat free, and children aged 6-12 get 50 per cent off. groups of up to 200 available, get a complimentary iftar for every 12 bookings. Tel: (0)2 656 4155 @yasislandrotana @rangoli_yasislandrotana

Rosewood Abu Dhabi

For iftar, enjoy views over the sparkling waters of Al Maryah Island while tucking into a curated, gastronomic offering with international flavours at Aqua.

Rosewood Abu Dhabi, 6pm to 9pm, Dhs275 (first week), Dhs295 thereafter. Tel: (0)2 813 5550. @rosewoodabudhabi

Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island

This Ramadan offers plenty at beach resort Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island, including a delicious iftar buffet a Turquoise.

Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island, 6.30pm to 10.30pm, Dhs299 per person. Tel: (02) 492 2222. @rixospremiumsaadiyat

Saadiyat Beach Club

This particular private pool complex is without doubt in the top tier of beach clubs for looks and facilities. The Ramadan pool pass deal is valid on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays — entrance is Dhs200 with Dhs150 back on food and drink.

Saadiyat Beach Club, Saadiyat Island, 8am to 8pm. Book on the saadiyatbeachclub.ae website, Tel: (02) 656 3500

Saadiyat Beach Golf Club

The stunning Saadiyat Beach Golf Club presents a sharing-style iftar with Arabic and international dishes, including mezze, seafood mixed grill platter, Arabic desserts and selected juices.

Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, sunset to 10pm, Dhs130, Dhs65 children six to 12. Under-fives free. Tel:(056) 660 8780. viyagolf.com

Shangri-La Ramadan Village

Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri Abu Dhabi hosts celebrated chef Greg Malouf from 23 to 30 March as part of its ongoing Culinary Master Series. Renowned across the globe for his love for Middle Eastern and North African cuisine, Chef Malouf will treat diners to a simply must-try menu combining age-old tradition with contemporary flair.

Qaryat Al Beri Abu Dhabi, March 23 to 30, from sunset, Dhs275 for four courses. Tel: (0)2 509 8555. shangri-la.com/en/landing/celebrate-ramadan-in-abudhabi

Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resort

Enjoy a rich iftar buffet at Flavours with live stations offering Arabic and oriental cuisine from mezze, soup, salads, a selection of fresh breads and pastries and mains such as ouzi and shawarma.

Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resort, from sunset, Dhs185 per person. Tel: (050) 790 2353. @sheratonabudhabi

Sidekicks

Warner Brothers World Abu Dhabi will delight families with a unique buffet dining experience. Sit back and enjoy your meal as fan favourites wander around for you to meet and greet. Tom and Jerry will be running around, while Bugs Bunny munches on his carrot.

Sidekicks, WB Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton, sunset to 9.30pm, Dhs175 per person, Dhs90 for children aged 6 to 12. @thewbabudhabi

Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche

A traditional iftar with a wide variety of gourmet international dishes, including live station serving seafood and mixed grills.

Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche, 6.30pm to 9.30pm, Dhs225 per person. Tel: (056) 9977408. @sofitelabudhabicorniche

Sofra

The sumptuous buffet at Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri Abu Dhabi’s Sofra is made up of authentic flavours of the region and beyond. Plus, a selection of refreshing season-inspired beverages.

Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri Abu Dhabi, from sunset, Dhs268. Tel: (0)2 509 8555. shangri-la.com/en/landing/celebrate-ramadan-in-abudhabi

Talea by Antonio Guida

Where else to enjoy iftar this Ramadan than at the recently awarded What’s On Restaurant of The Year? With near-faultless Italian cooking, creative plates and regal design, Talea hosts a special set menu for iftar featuring starters to share, including pizza margherita and eggplant parmigiana, followed by red snapper, slow cooked lamb or roasted celeriac, with tiramisu to finish.

Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental Abu Dhabi, from sunset, Dhs380. Tel: (0)2 690 7999. @taleauae

The Festival at Masdar City

Located in the heart of Abu Dhabi’s flagship sustainable community, The Festival at Masdar City is open to visitors over the upcoming two weekends from March 31 to April 2, and April 7 to 9 from 9pm to 1am. The Festival will be packed with plenty of activities and live entertainment which will help create perfect family memories this Ramadan. Visitors can expect tunes of the oud player, be amazed by the popular tanoura dance and much more. For more chilled and laid-back vibes, you can challenge your loved ones to a friendly game of backgammon or giant Jenga.

Masdar City Podium (Siemens Parking), Abu Dhabi, March 31 to April 2 and April 7 to 9, 9pm to 1am, free entry. facebook.com/events

Teatro

The award-winning Teatro at Park Rotana showcases a unique iftar experience with a special set menu of its signature dishes, including vegetable spring rolls and prawn tempura, butter chicken and miso sea bass.

Park Rotana Abu Dhabi, sunset to 11pm, Dhs199 per person. Tel: (0)2 657 3317. rotana.com

Vertigo

Vertigo provides iftar in exclusive cabanas by the beach. Guests can enjoy a delicious feast from Vertigo’s opulent menu, which includes sharing starters and family-style main meals.

Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort Abu Dhabi Corniche, from sunset. Tel: (0)2 6924888. radissonhotels.com

West Bay Lounge

Indulge in an a la carte iftar menu of Arabic mezze, fatoush, fatayer, sambousek, kibbeh, mixed grill, ouzi and Arabic sweets at Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort Abu Dhabi Corniche’s perfect beachside spot.

Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort Abu Dhabi Corniche, from sunset, Dhs200 (minimum spend per person). Tel: (0)2 6924375. @westbayabudhabi

Yas Acres Golf & Country Club

Dine in or take away at Roots restaurant. Expect Ramadan favourites such as lentil soup and mixed grill alongside an international assortment. Bookings must be made in advance.

Yas Acres Golf & Country Club, sunset to 10pm, Dhs120 per person. Tel: (050) 757 4808. viyagolf.com

Yas Links Abu Dhabi

Celebrate Ramadan at Hickory’s and enjoy a decadent three-course sharing-style iftar menu with special Ramadan drinks. Corporate iftar packages available.

Yas Links Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, sunset to 10pm, Dhs130 per person. Tel: (0)2 404 3077. viyagolf.com

Images: Provided