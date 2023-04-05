We promise, we’re not playing games with your heart…

Are they original? Yeahhhh. Are they the only ones? Well if your question is specifically referring to ‘the only 90s and 00s boyband playing at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena on May 7, 2023″ then, sure, yeahhhh.

Yeahh, sorry we mean ‘yes’ — this is the news that global pop royalty, Backstreet Boys are back in the UAE for a one-night-only Yas Island date as part of their DNA World Tour.

Plot twist… The full range of all categories was snapped up in less than six hours. Meaning that regardless of who you are, where you’re from, what you did — you were unable to get hold of Backstreet Boys Abu Dhabi gig tickets for love nor money.

Until now. Oh yes. (A method for getting hold of) Backstreet’s (concert tickets, is) Back…

Hack-street

So how do you lock down these red hot tickets then? The answer was revealed in an article on the Yalla website — it’s surprisingly simple, and comes with a value-added bonus that is, rather appropriately, larger than life.

The tickets come as part of a staycation package at the stunning Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel and Villas on Saadiyat Island (one of the best beaches in the UAE and just a convenient 15 minute ride away from the staging location of Etihad Arena). The price for two people including tickets, taxes and one nights stay (between May 5 and 7) is Dhs1,799. We called to double check it’s all still available, and as of this morning — they have stock.

The number to call is: (02) 407 1234.

So if you missed out the first time around. If Nick, AJ, Brian, Howie and Kevin are, simultaneously, your fire and your one desire — believe us when we say, you can get tickets that way.

Good luck Backsreet stans, may the odds be in your favour.

Etihad Arena, Yas Island, May 7.

