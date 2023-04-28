… and it’s coming SOON

It may have been floating around on your socials by now, it certainly has on ours but SOON is one of the first Japanese Izakayas to open in JLT. Inspired by Japanese gaming culture, cyberpunk and a 1980s aesthetic, SOON is keeping in touch with the original coding of Tokyo’s Izakaya scene.

The izakaya of it all

The roots of izakaya are the Japanese take on a real pub experience. A place where everyone can convene after a busy day at work, dine, sip, and stay – the three kanji by which the Japanese word is made up of. What the izakaya looks like is entirely up to its owners – some with low tables, and others featuring a more Western dining style.

In this case, SOON created by Nobby x True Izakaya are the guiding forces that come together to focus on a new age of mixology, music and light design. The inspiration draws on the 80s, a time when there was a strong focus on an ironically, futuristic design. A strong focus for SOON is also gaming and the anime culture.

Minimalistic decoration create a flow that is also complemented by provocative details on the floor which represent Ahegao-style graphics – if you know, you know. The lighting exemplifies the acute attention to detail. Japan, the Land of Rising Sun, is highlighted through warm red gradient spotlights representing the sunrise, while simultaneously creating an intimate party vibe.

The venue is split into six different areas which enables diners to choose whichever ambience best suits their evening out. Whether you’re after an intimate dinner with your nearest and dearest, a quick bite to eat at the sushi counter, or perhaps you’re just there for a nibble and drinks with a friend at the bar. No matter the occasion, the venue will cater.

Onto the good bits

Dining at SOON will be a treat for your taste buds, that is something we can guarantee. Expect traditional Japanese cuisine, including of course – sushi, good sushi, aged black cod, and mud crab udon noodles.

Every dish is intricate but simple. Head chef Brian Hoang, emphasises this by stating that “The Japanese keep things simple, straightforward, and raw” which is highlighted throughout the menu.

We can’t wait to revisit!

Soon, Cluster Y, Armada Tower 2, JLT, open Saturday, April 29. open Mon to Thu 12pm to 1am and Fri to Sun 12pm to 3am. @soondxb