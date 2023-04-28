Sponsored: More than just a bar…

Dubai has a new upscale social club that mixes wine culture and cocktail trends in one modern setting. Soirée, located in the Opus Tower by Zaha Hadid, Business Bay, is more than just a bar; it’s a place where customers can feel part of a community.

The venue prides itself on introducing a new approach to wine culture in Dubai by focusing on biodynamic, natural, fermented, and ecological friendly wines.

The wine list is filled with bottles from winemakers who favour organic and natural ways of bottling the purest wines, and they showcase a selection of wines produced by small independent women winemakers such as Judith Beck.

Soirée is also a popular hangout spot for creative professionals in Dubai, due to its focus on new wine trends and innovative cocktails, including a daring twist on the classic Negroni with the addition of Burgundy wine.

“DIFC and Downtown Dubai are currently still focusing on the premium market and luxury offerings. Yet there are a great number of residents and tourists that are looking for meaningful and interesting places that are transformable, up-to-date and stylish. We opened Soirée to cater to these progressive and active patrons,” says Yuriy Blotsky, co-founder of OY Hospitality.

Soirée has been designed to emulate ‘a fancy, yet cosy Manhattan apartment, where all your best friends are lounging with a glass of funky wine listening to playful tunes on vinyl’. The vibe aims to offer people who want something stylish but different, a modern social club that combines the new wave wines philosophy with the latest trends in cocktail culture.

The name translates from French to mean ‘a logical continuation of the evening after dinner, but in a relaxed and relaxing atmosphere’. Guests can expect an ambient atmosphere with interesting wine selection, cocktails, cool music and a collection people that belong to the same tribe.

The club is also known for its signature dish, baked potato with lobster, caviar, Gruyère cheese, and sour cream, as well as the chef’s take on a hot dog. Soirée provides a unique drinking experience for socialites and party-goers looking for something new and different in Dubai’s nightlife scene.

Soiree, Opus Tower by Zaha Hadid, Business Bay, daily, 5pm to 1am. Tel: (0)55 413 6648. soireedxb.com