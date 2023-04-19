DJ and self-proclaimed wannabe food critic shares his guide to the UAE…

Each month, we ask Dubai residents to share a guide to the UAE through their eyes. Their favourite places, hidden gems, must-have products and local brands they love. This month, DJ, content creator and self-proclaimed wannabe food critic, Shef Codes (@mrshefcodes) gives us the lowdown on local brands he is loving right now and the favourite spots that his extensive 28 years worth of UAE living has brought him.

Stay here

As much as I love living in Dubai, sometimes I need to escape the fast-paced life. There are a few hotels that I’ve been blessed to experience, namely Nikki Beach Dubai and Nurai Island but my favourite is The Ritz-Carlton Al Wadi Desert in Ras Al Khaimah – I like to keep an eye out for the wildlife.

Chill here

I’m loving the current food scene in Dubai, but if I had to pick, I’d have to say Honeycomb Hi-Fi. Everything about the space is very well curated from the vinyl and books out in front, to the music and DJs. They serve modern Japanese cuisine which in my opinion is top-notch, order the Mochi Stuffed Wings and thank me later.

Discover this

I’ve had a lot of family and friends down in Dubai lately. After living here for a while, I think the best place to show them is old Dubai. We take a walk around Al Bastakiya and the Creek, followed by lunch at Ustad Special Kebab and tea from a local café. I also love to head down to Rabbash in Mamza and order the tea.

Shop here

My go-to will always be Amongst Few for everyday classics but I’m always on the lookout for interesting streetwear brands, including Dayo Community and Daymares. In the luxury space, Bougessa has done some interesting silhouettes for men that I have saved in my wish list.

