Fun ‘fore’ all the family…

The rolling green hills of Yas Acres Golf & Country Club marked a noticeable and immediate improvement to the Abu Dhabi’s already impressive high-end golfing score card, when they were added last year.

But there’s as much to get excited about at the Country Club as there is on the course, offering an impressive leaderboard of top-tier family-friendly facilities and attractions.

And to show off just how above par the good time credentials at Yas Acres Golf & Country Club truly are, they’re throwing a festival of fun with a pop-up artisanal market, live entertainment, a bunch of arts and crafts for the kiddliwinks, free pool access and some alfresco waterside grilling action.

The Yas Acres Family Fair is set to take place on April 29 from 3pm to 9pm and entrance is completely free, but you will have to reserve your spot by callling (02) 208 7222 or emailing: dining.yagcc@viyagolf.com.

All the fun of the fair

Think of the children

As you might expect from a family fair, kids’ activities take centre stage — and Yas Acres Golf & Country Club has assembled artists fluent in the medium of face painting, engaging arts and craft activities, the top of every parents ‘should be outlawed’ list slime-making and a bubble show.

Inside the box

Children aged up to six years old will be able to get their sticky mitts on a delicious and completely complimentary bento box (limited to the first 100 kids).

Just keep swimming

Kids and adults are invited to make the most of the late spring weather with and open pass to frolic and chill in the club’s pool area.

Dive-in theatre

At 6pm there’s a special pool-based ‘artistic swimming performance’ by Oceana.

Market on the calendar

Who doesn’t love a meander around a pop-up market at the weekend? Here you’ll find bustle and bargains from local merchants purveying artisanal wares in the form of accessories, fashion, home-stuff, toys and other things (being veterans of the craft market, we’re predicting —fancy soaps, macrame everything, aromatherapy, crystals, bubble guns, chutneys, bongos and healthy ice lollies).

Poolside bites

Throw another snag on the barbie — you’ll be able to pick up classic flame-grilled fare such burgers and hotdogs, alongside salad and other healthier options from just Dhs40. All from within easy dipping distance from the cool of the pool.

Yas Acres Golf & Country Club, Yas Island, 3pm to 9pm, free. Register on (02) 208 7222 or email: dining.yagcc@viyagolf.com. @yasacresgolfcc

