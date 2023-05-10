One ice cool glass of amazing, coming right up…

Friday, May 5

New at the movies this weekend

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 crashlands at the box office this weekend for a thrilling conclusion to one the MCU’s most passionately adored trilogies. There’ll be laughter, tears, character debuts, anthropormorphic trees and curmudgeonly racoons. You can read our full spoiler free review here (although spoiler-free-spoiler, it’s a very good movie), but our verdict was this: It’s unclear, and with his position as co-CEO of DC Studios, indeed unlikely (at least for the short term) that we’ll get to see any more James Gunn Marvel movies, and that is a shame. As we’ve laboured to say above, GOTG Vol.3 is amongst the best of the Marvel movies. But his legacy has undoubtedly left a mark on architect Kevin Feige (and we trust Kevin), that comic movies, at their best, are comic movies…

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 is in cinemas across the UAE from May 4. Book tickets: Here.

Saadiyat senoritas

There’s a special Latin flavour to this Friday’s ladies’ night at Saadiyat Beach Club. It’s Cinco De Mayo (May 5, nothing to do with mayonnaise), and is only right and proper on such an occasion, those Mexican fiesta vibes will be dialled up to 11.

Saadiyat Island, Dhs150 day pass for ladies. @saadiyatbeachclub

Amazing stays

One of the UAE’s most prolific family entertainment hubs, Yas Island has a whole summer full of stand-out savings to take advantage of — with kids under 12 staying, playing and cafe-ing for free. To take advantage of the offer, you’ll need to book a stay on the yasisland.com website. The free part kicks in for every child under 12 with a paying adult. The child is also entitled to the same meal plan as the one booked for the parent, and — with the ‘Stay and Play’ deals — entrance to one (or two with some hotels) of the Yas Island Theme Parks is included per night of stay. The promotion is available to book online now, is valid on hotel stays between June 1 and September 30, 2023 — and is applicable across multiple hotel options.

Yas Island, June 1 to September 30, 2023. yasisland.com

Saturday, May 6

Brunch like a king

The legendary Pardon My Brunch is cranking things up with a royal edition. On Saturday May 6, from 12.30pm to 4pm, all lovers of the monarchy will be able to indulge in an opulent buffet featuring traditional British dishes like beef and salmon wellingtons, alongside international specialities. Polish off your meal with nostalgic treats like Bakewell tarts and Eton Mess. Don’t miss out on this special edition, which will cost Dhs375 with soft, Dhs495 with house and Dhs765 with premium, with children aged six to 12 costing Dhs125. It starts at 12:30pm, and your Brexit is at 4pm.

Nahaam, Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, Abu Dhabi, Pardon my brunch coronation edition, Sat May 6, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs373 soft, Dhs495 house, Dhs765 premium, children six to 12 costing Dhs125. Tel: (0)2 811 5666, @conradetihadtowers

Making a day of it

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr has taken a pair of Abu Dhabi’s most popular weekend pastimes and smashed them together, and there in the fiery fusion furnace was born… The Ultimate Brunchcation. It’s, as you may have guessed from the name — a hybrid of brunch and a daycation. The brunch element arrives on your plate with that premium Fairmont pedigree, more than eighteen live stations, and 145 different dishes across a culinary ensemble of Asian, Indian, Mediterranean, Japanese, Italian, and British cuisine. After brunch you get a day pass to kick your feet up at the hotel’s gorgeous pool complex or pull up a lounger on the beach for a post feast R&R fest.

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Khor Al Makta, very Sat in May and June 1pm to 4pm, soft Dhs295, house Dhs420, bubbles Dhs595. @fairmontbabalbahr

Royal tea

Between Thursday May 4 and Saturday May 6, celebrate the King’s Coronation with an afternoon tea at an elegant spot with a view of the sea. You’ll just have to mentally draw in those cliffs of Dover if you want the full experience. From 3pm to 6pm, expect a variety of savoury and sweet delights to tempt your taste buds, as well as a healthy serving of English tea and coffee for Dhs210 with soft and Dhs230 with selected alcoholic beverages.

Majlis Lobby Lounge, The Rosewood, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, 3pm to 6pm, Thur May 4 to Sat May 6, Dhs210 soft and Dhs230 alcohol. Tel: (0)2 813 5550, rosewoodhotels.com

Sunday, May 7

Boats and shows

Maritime festivals don’t come much bigger, nor with the same level of poetic visuals as those scenes attached to Abu Dhabi’s Dalma Race Festival. It’s held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region. The central staging point, as always, is Dalma Island in the emirate’s Al Dhafra region, and the 2023 edition has already set sail, with events and attractions providing nautical fun fit for the whole family. In addition to the racing action, there’s a big haul of additional entertainment on offer, including amazing grazing opportunities, a bustling souk and Emirati heritage activities. It’s due to wrap up on May 7 with the festival’s traditional highlight of the world’s longest 60ft dhow race, with a combined crew count of 3,000 sailors, spanning 125km of wild surf and stunning island scenery.

Of chaps and chops

Beard looking a bit weird? Quiff a bit squiffy? One of the region’s best-loved gents grooming salons, Chaps & Co — home of the sultans of shave — has just opened a new location (their ninth in the UAE, alongside new additions in KSA and the USA) in Yas Mall. It’s located next to Waitrose on the ground floor, and comes with six barber stations (and a private barber room) ensuring wait times get the chop; the brand’s signature services (including manicures, pedicures, express facials, masks and under eye treameants); some of the finest follicular artists in the business; and a DRVN coffee kiosk in the barbershop also made the cut.

Yas Mall, 10am to 10pm (with extended hours over Ramadan). @chapsandcobarbershop

BRB, fitness in our schedule

This Aussie-born cult fitness brand has a reputation for fierce but fair workouts, with dramatic conditioning results. The classes combine a mixture of HIIT sessions, functional training (which is where the ‘F’ comes from in the name), circuit training and a cool-down period where you lock your trainer in the eyes and mouth obscenities at them. Though that last part is entirely optional. Each 45 minute class is designed to burn fat, build muscle, improve functional form, torch up to 1,000 calories, make you sweat through your eyeballs and dry wretch over a bin, at least the first time. There’s no doubt that this outfit changes lives, it physically vibrates with positivity and community, it gets results fast and comes with a three-day free trial.

Active Sports Pavillion, Al Maryah Island, Dhs120 drop in session, unlimited month pass for Dhs1,119, discounts for multi-month purchases. Tel: (056) 332 3113, @f45_training_almaryahisland

On thin ice

There’s a full kitbag of indoor sporting entertainment available at Zayed Spot City, but one of our favourite active highlights is getting on the ice skating rink — a exceptional way to chill out from just Dhs55 — and there are even lessons available if, like us, you’re still a bit Bambi on stilts. You can also go on strike with Cosmic Bowling (7pm every Wednesday) at the compound’s Khalifa International Bowling Centre. Because in space, nobody can hear you gutter ball.

Zayed Sports City, Dhs20 per individual per game or Dhs140 per lane per hour. Tel: (02) 403 4200, zsc.ae

