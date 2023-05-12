Found yourself with an empty schedule for the next few days?

The search for the best things to do in Dubai at the weekend isn’t exactly the easiest endeavour. Why? Because there are so many options – like new restaurants to try, world cocktail day, live performances, new wellness spots, family pool days, and more.

Without further ado, here is our shortlist of 12 incredible things to do in Dubai this weekend:

Friday, May 12

Check out the Fear of God pop-up in Alserkal

Fear of God has launched its first pop-up shop in the UAE with Ounass. The intimate Atmosphere pop-up is located in Alserkal Avenue’s Concrete, open from 10am to 10pm until May 12. Visitors can shop an exclusive collection of Fear of God Essentials, which will also be available on Ounass from May 13.

Concrete, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai. May 10 to May 12. 10am to 10pm. @concrete.ae

A night in Paris

DIFC’s glamorous Parisien restaurant, Raspoutine, has launched a new tasting menu available from Wednesday until Saturday from 8pm onwards. With live DJ sets, signature cocktails, and dim lighting, the tasting menu features a diverse selection of dishes showcasing French hospitality. Priced at Dhs650 per person, guests can expect dishes including the caviar course with French toast, brown butter, and crème fraiche, and a green beans and mushroom salad with black truffle.

Raspoutine Dubai, Gate Precinct Building 3, DIFC, 8pm to 3am, Weds to Sat. Tel: (0)4 272 5373, raspoutine.com/dubai

See the Snail and the Whale live

Popular Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler children’s book Snail and the Whale has been brought to life. The heartwarming live musical show has landed in Dubai, taking place at The Theatre, Mall of the Emirates from May 12 to May 16. Tickets start from Dhs135.

Snail and the Whale, The Theatre, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai. May 12 to May 16. Dhs135. dubai.platinumlist.net

Check out mystery chef Hawkerboi’s new spot

From humble beginnings as a sellout Dubai supper club to a permanent residence in JLT, Hawkerboi is a brilliant homegrown success story. The mystery chef recently opened a permanent restaurant, located above Splendour Fields in JLT’s The Park. The walk-in-only restaurant offers the same aesthetic as a vibrant South East Asian market. The a la carte menu is an ode to Hawkerboi’s former life in the Far East, with influences from the culinary scenes in Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand. Try the chicken and truffle shumai and Peking-style duck, thank us later.

Hawkerboi, The Park, JLT, Dubai. Daily, 7pm to 10pm Sun to Thurs, 7pm to 11pm, Fri and Sat. @hawker.boi

Saturday, May 13

Get away from it all at Samadhi Wellness

In need of some R&R? Dubai’s zen new wellness space, yoga retreat, and wholesome eatery, Samadhi, is now open in Jumeirah. Whether you’re looking to join a yoga class, grab some wholesome dinner, or try an ice bath, the stunning space has a sauna, pool, ice bath, hair therapy rooms, sanctuary garden, wholesome café, and a shop. Yoga classes start from Dhs67 for an intro class, Dhs120 per class thereafter, Dhs576 for packages of five classes, and Dhs1,100 for ten classes. With every package, guests will have complimentary access to the outdoor pool, sauna, and ice bath for serious wellness aficionados.

Samadhi Wellness, 491b Jumeirah St, Jumeirah 3, Dubai. Daily, 7am to 9.45pm. Tel:(0)4 323 5354. samadhi-wellness.com / @samadhimywellness

Take part in a coffee and whisky masterclass

Wondering where to get your caffeine fix? There’s a free masterclass and tasting experience taking place at Business Bay’s ME Dubai Hotel this weekend. From Friday to Sunday, guests can reserve their session online and get ready to experience a full sensory journey driven by the parallels of coffee and whisky-making processes.

ME Dubai Hotel, Opus, Business Bay, Dubai. May 12 to May 14. 12pm to 4pm. Prior registration required. themacallan.com

Celebrate world cocktail day with LPM

Prepare to be well and truly stirred and shaken this weekend… In celebration of world cocktail day on Saturday, LPM will be launching its own martini program with four exclusive drinks, all of which are unique twists on classic, well-loved Martinis. Visitors will also be able to enjoy special mini martinis offered to all dine-in guests for lunch or dinner.

LPM Restaurant & Bar, Gate Village No, 8, DIFC. Tel:(0)44390505 / https://lpmrestaurants.com/dubai

Try the new seasonal menu at Lila Taqueria

Dubai’s authentic Mexican homegrown gem Lila Taqueria has launched an exciting new menu of limited-edition summer specials. Guests can choose from six new dishes made with local produce including smoky summer squash tacos, street-style quesadillas with crispy duck carnitas, Yucatecan amberjack aguachile, and Oaxacan roasted lamb barbacoa tacos. Just a short walk away from Kite Beach, this is the perfect weekend lunch pitstop.

Lila Taqueria, 786 Jumeirah St, Umm Suqeim, Jumeirah 3, Dubai. Sun, Mon, Tues, Weds, Thurs, 12pm to 10pm. Fri-Sat, 12pm to 11pm. Closed on Mon. Weekend breakfast from 10am to 1pm. lilataqueria.com

Sunday, May 14

Roast dinner, vinyls, and vibes

One Life’s popular Listening Room is back this Sunday, this time with a hearty Sunday roast for Dhs125. The weekly event brings together the community who can tuck into a roast with a selection of meats, Yorkshire pudding, roasties, gravy, and more while relaxing to the soulful jazzy tunes of DJ Z.N.Di and BoAndMo.

One Life, Dubai Design District. Sundays, 12pm to 6pm. Dhs125 per person. onelifedxb.com

Don’t miss The Dictator live play

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danú Dubai (@danudubai)

Inspired by the original 1969 great Lebanese playwright by Issam Mahfouz, The Dictator is a 70-minute play absurdist tale. Set in a claustrophobic fictional world, the play tells the story of a tyrant with grandiose delusions as to her purpose in the world, believing herself to be the saviour to all humanity. We also meet her idiot-savant servant, Saadoun who proves to be quite the enigma. Expect comedy slapstick in the first half of the play, followed by darkness and existential angst culminating in the climactic ending. This is not a ticketed event but save yourself a spot here.

The Courtyard (Danu Theatre), Al Quoz, May 13 and 14, 8pm. Tel: (0)50 986 1760 courtyardplayhouse.com

Cool down with a family pool day

The lagoon-style Arabian Court swimming pool at the Royal Mirage is perfect for families with a fun water slide for a day of enjoyment. Day passes are priced at Dhs250 per person with Dhs100 redeemable and Dhs150 per child with Dhs50 redeemable.

Arabian Court Pool, One&Only Royal Mirage, Dubai Marina. Dhs 250 (Dhs100 redeemable) per person and Dhs150 for children (Dhs50 redeemable). Tel: (0)4 399 9999. oneandonlyresorts.com

Party with your toes in the sand at Playa

Get ready to dance all night long… Renowned British DJ Made By Pete and RnB singer Zoe Kypri will take to the stage this Sunday from 6pm at Palm West Beach club Playa Dubai. Open daily from 10am until 2am, guests can recline on a lounger and soak up the sun by day, snag a seat on the terrace and enjoy a sundowner against the backdrop of the gorgeous skyline in the evening, before the lively DJ sets. Pure beachside bliss.

Playa Beach Club, Palm West Beach, 10am to 2am daily, Dhs250 weekdays, Dhs350 weekends. Tel:(0)50 504 4506. @playadubai

Images: Social/Supplied