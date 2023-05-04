Sponsored: From Spanish-themed ladies’ nights to a fancy afternoon tea for two…

Whether you’re after summer staycation deals in Dubai or to satisfy those foodie cravings, there are tonnes of exciting deals at Kempinski Mall of Emirates this May. With summer fast approaching, the five-star luxury hotel has plenty of ways to keep everyone entertained.

Here are all the happenings in Kempinski Mall of Emirates this May:

Afternoon tea

Enjoy a fancy afternoon tea with an expert tea sommelier paired with a selection of freshly-made scones, desserts, and savoury flavours. The daily afternoon tea takes place at Aspen café from 1pm to 7pm and is priced at Dhs190 for one or Dhs350 for two.

Business lunch

Looking to get out the office for a change of scenery? Levantine restaurant Olea is the perfect place to kick back, catch up with friends, and indulge in a delicious business lunch for Dhs150 per person. Guests can tuck into hot and cold mezze platters including hummus Beiruti, falafel, cheese rukakat, and fattoush, complimented with a main course from the grill (the shish tawook comes highly recommended).

Ladies night

Ladies, you’re welcome… Taking place every Monday, Salero’s ladies’ night, Reina de la Noche, is the ultimate Spanish fiesta. For Dhs150 per person, get two glasses of sangria along with two tapas dishes and lively Latino tunes.

UAE residents’ staycation

Beat the summer heat with a winter-inspired staycation at the Kempinski Mall of Emirates. UAE residents enjoy two complimentary tickets to Ski Dubai when booking a grand deluxe room and above, while foodies can make the most of the stay by getting 20 per cent off at the restaurants. When booking into Corner Suite, Aspen Ski Chalets, Tower Suite and Presidential Suite receive complimentary access to the executive lounge including breakfast, afternoon team, and cocktails.

For room bookings call Tel: (0)4 341 0000 or email reservations.malloftheemirates@kempinski.co.

