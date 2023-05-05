Sponsored: The Bolt hole [noun] a place of refuge…

We all need an escape from the frantic pace of modern living sometimes. It’s been proven in multiple clinical studies that ‘taking a break from all your worries sure does help a lot’. But where to go? It makes sense to start at the place where everybody knows your name, and they’re always glad you came. We’d advise, saying ‘cheers’ to your local.

The Bolt Hole is the latest, big heart, old world venue from the Jumeirah Restaurant family, the team behind such legendary leisure projects as The Noodle House, Flow, Pai Thai, Trattoria, The Duck Hook, Hillhouse Brasserie, Boaz, and Butcha. And when you’re sitting on top of a dining dynasty that strong, it’s normally to start drawing some exciting conclusions.

If you’re located near the beautiful Villanova community, or you fancy switching things up and trying somewhere new — these are just some of the reasons, we think you’d be smart to Bolt this way.

For flavours

As mentioned above, when you share your origin story with such award-winning, high esteem F&B brands as The Duck Hook there’s a sort of standard that comes assumed. The Bolt Hole wears it well and presents a truly ‘Global Table’, with starter menu highlights that include vegan ceviche, beef tartare, k-pop fried chicken wings and beef adobo spring rolls.

There are salads and bowls in the shape of charred Caesar, the Greek, the local and the bespoke. The line up of international all-star mains manifests with mama’s green curry, nasi goreng, confit duck leg, steak sandwich, the big bolt burger and beer-battered fish and chips. Putting the ‘good’ in ‘goodbye’, the dessert ensemble features tres leche, molten chocolate and a selection of artisanal ice cream and sorbets

For offers

To run alongside their quality kitchen craft, The Bolt Hole has got some absolutely outstanding weekly offers to get involved with too. Available daily between midday and 4pm, the lunch sampler menu gives you the option of signature menu items in a two course (Dhs70), three course (dhs95) and four course combo (Dhs125).

Sip and Savour is your evening sharing session treat (daily 3pm to 7pm), with a selection of menu items given the tapas treatment and select beverages available from just Dhs30.

The weekend roast is available on Saturdays and Sundays (midday to 10.30pm) with options of chicken (Dhs125), beef (Dhs155), lamb (Dhs145), vegan (Dhs125) and supernova (Dhs175).

For families

Jumeirah’s reputation for creating inclusive experiences for all ages is well represented here. The Bolt Hole is a family friendly affair — and comes with a huge variety of tasty kids’ menu options.

For brekkie

The Bolt Hole is an early riser. Available over the weekend between 8am and midday, you can grab alluring breakfast dishes like the comte omelette, steak and eggs, scrambled tofu, the sultan’s breakfast, buckwheat pancakes and baked french toast.

For fun

Because your local should be fun — The Bolt Hole has a high energy rosta of live entertainment. You’ll also ebe able to catch every kick, save, throw, smash, overtaking and dubious umpire decision of all the major sporting events on the venue’s big screens.

Villanova, Dubailand, daily 7am to midnight. Tel: (800) 323 232, contact restaurants@jumeirah.com

Images: Provided