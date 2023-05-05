Sponsored: From quiz nights to live sports and a whole host of specials…

If you’re looking for a laidback spot to catch up with your mates this summer, then you need to know about all the happenings at Offside. Whether you’re challenging your buddies to a game of foosball, getting your thrills watching all the F1 action live, or just catching up over a pint, there’s so much going on.

Here’s 5 reasons to plan your summer get togethers around offside.

Unleash Your Competitive Spirit

At Offside, there’s an array of games you can challenge your pals to. Get competitive over a game of foosball, giant beer pong or night padel. Or, there’s board games aplenty for a little brain training.

Bag yourself a brilliant prize

Wednesdays are quiz night at Offside, when host Garry Williams puts your general knowledge to the test through a string of fun-filled rounds. It’s free to enter and takes place from 9pm, with some brilliant prizes up for grabs including brunches, staycations and bar credit.

Catch all the sporting action

Whichever sport you’re passionate about, perch up at Offside and glue your eyes to the collection of screens dotted across the venue. Whether it’s watching the F1 drivers race around an exhilarating track, or keeping an eye on the tennis action at Wimbledon, you won’t miss a single moment as you cheer for your favorite teams and athletes.

Wallet-friendly food and drink

No trip to the pub is complete without indulging in some treat day goodies, and there’s plenty of those to be had at Offside. From bar bites to signature dishes, the extensive menu has something to suit all cravings. You can wash it all down with bevvies from the drinks menu, which start from Dhs30.

An unmissable atmosphere

The cheers, the camaraderie, and the shared excitement all make this sports bar the coolest place to be this summer.

Offside, JA Ocean View Hotel, The Walk, Jumeirah Beach Residence, 4pm to 3am Mon to Thurs, 12pm to 3am Fri to Sun. Tel: (056) 522 0219, offsidedubai.com