The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort has a reputation for uncontrived luxury, elite eateries and seductive shoreline views. But it’s also a brand firmly committed to finding new themes amongst its culinary and leisure portfolio, offering guests fresh ways to enjoy the best the hotel hast to offer, often whilst paying a little bit less.

These are just some of the most seductive new food and beverage offers available at The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort.

Saganaki Saga at MAZI Abu Dhabi

Available throughout May, MAZI Abu Dhabi proposes the refined ‘Saganaki Saga’, a culinary adventure consisting of a four-course lunch with hot and cold starters, saganaki main and a dessert. Choose from a variety of delectable entrées such as jumbo prawns, chicken, beef, lamb, vegetables, and butter beans, before launching into the main feast.

Available daily, midday to 3pm, Dhs295 per person. Book by calling (02) 498 8888 or emailing restaurant.saadiyat@stregis.com

Sip & Savor at Sontaya Bar

Your invite to something different at award-winning South East concept, Sontaya — their Sip and Savour deal is a sundowner special, pairing exquisitely crafted cocktails with aromatic Asian bao buns. Choose from three unique agave spirit blends and multiple mouthfuls of spicy, fresh and fragrant bao buns.

Available through May, daily between 5pm and 8pm, Dhs295 for two cocktails and bao buns. Book by calling (02) 498 8888 or emailing restaurant.saadiyat@stregis.com

West 36, NYC at the The Manhattan Lounge Sometimes, you want to wake up in a city that never sleeps. Other times, the lie-ins and laidback luxury call a little louder. It’s up to you, New York — but what we would say is that at The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort’s Manhattan Lounge you can have both. Their new West 36, NYC menu features cocktails and sliders inspired by the art, soul and fashions of The Big Apple. There are four blended beverages to choose from alongside some jazzy sounding sliders. Available daily, Dhs145 for two cocktails and one slider. Book by calling (02) 498 8888 or emailing restaurant.saadiyat@stregis.com

Evening Brunch at Buddha-Bar Beach For one night only, the Buddha-Bar Beach Abu Dhabi is partnering with one of Japan’s most esteemed brewing and distilling masters for a seafront evening brunch quite unlike any other. It will combine free-spirited fun, fine dining, refined revelling, sounds care of resident selecta, DJ Meerkat, percussion performances and oriental dancers. Your dining options will include soulful selections from the sushi and salad bars, juicy beef robatayaki, citrusy seafood ceviches, crispy Japanese gyoza, golden prawn tempura and treats like Japanese mochito say sayonara to the soiree in style. Sat, May 27, 7pm to 10pm, Dhs395 soft, Dhs550 house. Book by calling (02) 498 8888 or emailing restaurant.saadiyat@stregis.com

Grills & Tagines at Olea Olea’s Friday night buffet will showcase the finest threads of Moroccan cuisine, throughout the month of May. With seven slow- cooked tagines, mixed moreish grills, carved meats, and seafood. Beyond the North African delights — find international representation in pates, terrines, antipasti, nutritious salads, cold mezze, paella, biryani, shrimp charmoula, Italian pasta, rotisserie duck, and baked whole red snapper. Sweets come in the key of tiramisu, chocolate brownies, and home-baked cakes.

The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Saadiyat Island. Book by calling (02) 498 8888 or emailing restaurant.saadiyat@stregis.com

