Capital ideas for your week…

Looking to beat the Monday blues? There are plenty of pretty fun things to do in Abu Dhabi including trying a new vegan menu, getting creative at an art cafe, and much more.

Here are six things to do in Abu Dhabi that you don’t want to miss.

Monday, May 8

Kick off your week with Amano’s new summer cocktail menu

Love a sundowner spot in the capital? Head to the Eastern Mangroves promenade that’s packed with plenty of new food and beverage offerings. One great deal you don’t want to miss is the new summer cocktail menu where you can get endless sips for just Dhs69 from 4pm to 8pm for the whole of May and June. Want some bites with your sips? Pay an additional Dhs50 and you’ll get a pizza of your choice. Read our review here.

Amano, Al Kheeran, Eastern Mangrove, Dhs69 deal valid daily in May and June. Tel: (055) 128 8635, @amano_easternmangroves

Tuesday, May 9

Enjoy a pocket-friendly vegan meal at West to West Kitchen

Vegans, are you a fan of the What’s On Award-Winning Caribbean-and-West-African restaurant? The restaurant has added Beyond Meat Jamaican patties (Dhs30 for two) to its meat-free menu. Expect the same heat, just with zero heat. You’ll also find other vegan dishes such as awojoh binch (a Sierra Leonean bean casserole); Trini’s doubles (curried chickpeas on a soft flat bread); plantains; vegetable groundnut stew; and dhalpuri roti ( a Trinidadian version of the classic Indian streetfood dish).

Al Bzaymi St, Najda, Sat and Mon to Thu midday to 9pm, Fri 3pm to 9pm, closed Sunday. Tel: (02) 671 9119, @westtowestkitchen Take a private tour of Emirates Palace The five-star Emirates Palace hotel was constructed for 3 billion dollars to host heads of state and celebrities. Its Islamic architecture and design is a remarkable showcase of Arabian culture with additions of water features and palm trees to reflect the styles and traditions of the city. On the inside the Emirates Palace brags a grand dome with elaborate geometrical patterns and 114 smaller domes. Emirates Palace offers a private one-hour guided tour for Dhs150 where you will be shown the stunning dome, the lavish Palace Suite and the glittering Etihad Ballroom or auditorium (upon availability) and the Palace Terrace. It also includes one signature food and beverage. You can book here. For a list of other palaces you can visit in the UAE, check out this link here. Emirates Palace, West Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi, Dhs150 for the tour, Tel: (0)2 690 9000. mandarinoriental.com

Wednesday, May 10

Drunch it up at Lock, Stock and Barrel

LSB is a favourite among UAE residents, but if you have to pick one day out of the week to visit, make it a Wednesday for the ‘Midweek Madness’ deal. You will get three hours of unlimited sips and bites for Dhs250. To view the menu or to book, visit this link here.

Yas Bay, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, drunch Wed 8pm to 11pm, Dhs250. @lockstockuae

Thursday, May 11

Get artsy at Art House Cafe

Want to add a touch of creativity to your week? Head to Art House Cafe, next door to Etihad Modern Art Gallery. The

décor is eco-friendly – think glass bottles as light fittings and couches made from carpentry palettes – and the menu is good for any time of day. It’s a great place to go to where you can unwind and fire up the creative engines.

Street 4, Villa 4/2, Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (02) 666 0175. facebook.com/arthousecafead

Round up a group of four friends and head to Prison Island

If you need an escape from your to-do list, try something else that is challenging but comes with plenty of fun. At Prison Island, you will find a number of obstacles and tasks which requires teamwork to escape. There are 26 individual cells to complete and each will test your physical and mental mettle.

And here’s a little treat for you: We’ve teamed up with Prison Island this May to offer our readers a little discount. A group of four will only have to pay the price for three. All you have to do is mention ‘What’s On Abu Dhabi’ when you book over the phone.

Abu Dhabi Mall, Al Zahiya, Tel: (0)56 819 9176. @prisonisland.abudhabi