Hollywood megastar Penelope Cruz has been unveiled as the latest brand ambassador for Emirates. The Dubai-based airline unveiled the Academy Award winning actress as the face of their newest campaign in a video last week, which shows Cruz living the high life on an Emirates A380.

But Penelope Cruz isn’t the only international superstar that’s fronted commercials for the airline. Here, we dig through the archives and look back on six famous faces that have leant their star status to Emirates

2023: Penelope Cruz

The 2023 brand ambassador for Emirates has been named as iconic Hollywood superstar, Penelope Cruz. The actor and philanthropist said that she was “thrilled” to partner with Emirates, “after years of traveling with them on some of the most special trips in my life.” In the series of commercials starring Cruz, which was shot onboard the signature Emirates A380, the star gets to sample all the exclusive luxuries that Emirates First and Business Class customers experience. From cocktails in the lounge to showering at 30,000 feet and live streaming sports and taste testing helpings of caviar, it’s a showcase of Emirates’ best bits that encourages travellers to Fly Better.

2021: Chris Hemsworth

Filmed in 2019 ahead of the original opening date of Expo 2020 Dubai, Emirates dropped this video in 2021, starring Thor actor Chris Hemsworth, to promote the one year-delayed Expo. The ad aimed to convey the key themes of Expo, which included the energising spirit of innovation, creativity, and the drive to create a better future. In the ad, Hemsworth transports viewers from the iconic beaches of Dubai and through its awe-inspiring skyline to the Expo 2020 Dubai site.

2017: Jeremy Clarkson

In 2017 it was the turn of an uncharacteristically smartly dressed Jeremy Clarkson to front a campaign for Emirates. This time showcasing the airline’s first class offering, the British TV presenter has viewers convinced he must be talking about a new car before the big reveal of Emirates’ new first class suite back in 2017. Some of the ultra-luxury features of the first class suite include a 32-inch full HD screen, a personal wardrobe and private stowage space for carry-on bags, and a luxurious soft leather seat that reclines fully flat, amongst dozens of other custom positions for optimal comfort.

2015 – 2016: Jennifer Aniston

Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston, beloved for her role as Rachel in Friends, was the face of Emirates’ commercials for a couple of years. During that time, she starred in a number of brand videos for the airline, including the one above. In the tongue-in-cheek video, Aniston has a nightmare about flying with an airline that wasn’t Emirates, that didn’t have a lounge or showers onboard.

2014: Cristiano Ronaldo and Pele

Two footballing greats came together for a brilliantly funny Emirates campaign in 2014, the same year as the FIFA World Cup 2014 in Brazil. The late Brazilian football legend Pele, and current Al Nassr player Cristiano Ronaldo, joined forces for a video that saw fans separately swooning over the two stars.

